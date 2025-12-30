 Does Our Potential New GM, Coach And QB Have A Name, Or Should It Be A Process? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Our Potential New GM, Coach And QB Have A Name, Or Should It Be A Process?

I know everyone likes to focus on the names and the details. I understand attacking the problem, and speculating on solutions at the name and detail level is fun. Who should our next savior QB be? Who exactly should we draft? Which guy should be the coach? How should the salary cap be managed? Who should be cut? Who should be traded? Which free agents should we sign? All the things people always talk about. While fun, I also believe this is a mistake. This is the same way the franchise has been run for 25 years, which has led to zero playoff wins.

For all the focus on individual player names, and QBs, and coaches, the one other thing this franchise has not had for 25 years, which I believe is the most important thing, is a good and fully empowered GM with a good org structure, who is running the whole show, soup to nuts, and not saddled with a coach that was forced on him. This I believe is where it all starts. You bring in the next Chris Grier or Mike Tannenbaum with the same org structure, you are going to get the same results.

If we can get a good GM in here, that is fully empowered, with the right org structure, everything will ultimately be solved for. It might not be right away, but it will happen. The salary cap issues will be worked out, we will have our coach, we will find a QB, and we will win a playoff game. We will not have to solve for the details, the new GM will. That is what needs to happen, and Ross needs to finally understand this. He has tried everything else, so you would hope the lightbulb eventually goes off.

Therefore, who should the new GM be? I will answer honestly, and in a way that most will not find satisfying.

It is not my job to name the guy, nor is it possible for me to name the guy, given I am not the one doing the interviews hearing what they have to say. Further I know a lot of guys that look good on paper, suck in practice. Alec Halaby from the Eagles looks great on paper. Winning organization, learned from a great GM, has all the bona fides. But I also know a lot of good #2's do not make good #1's. End of day it is the job of the #1 to make the decisions, and you never know if the former #2 will be equally as good at that. Many/most are not. If we hired Halaby I would probably say great hire, but that also does not mean he will be good. From the second he is hired, after a brief moment of applause, he is on the clock and gets judged by me not for what his name is and where he came from, but what he actually does.

Having said all of that, if I was running the show, I know exactly what I would do to maximize my chances of getting a really good GM:

-Try to hire someone from a winning organization with a winning culture that knows how to win, who has been well trained by a winning GM like the Eagles or the Rams. Someone who also can be a bit of a hardass given the attendant issues of being in Miami.

-I would get all the bums and yes men (Marino, Garfinkel, etc) that have been part of the problem and here for all the mistakes and bad decisions off the search committee and/or give them a minimal voice. I would add people to the search committee that know how to win and what it takes. That would be people like Jimmy Johnson, and maybe even Pat Riley and Bill Zito. Guys who understand what makes a successful GM in sports. I would love to fire Ross from the search committee too, but that is not happening, sadly.

-I would grant the candidates the opportunity to have full autonomy here. That means the new GM gets to decide who the head coach is, and who the staff is. That means nobody is forced on the new GM. Not McDaniel, not Shore, not Champ, not anyone. This is how you get a good candidate to say yes.

-I would tell the new GM they have full autonomy to blow up the entire team and organization if they want to. No short term pressure on results. That means they can trade anyone or cut anyone or do whatever they want.

This is how I believe you get a really good GM to take the job here. Then when they hire someone, I will judge them. I will judge that individuals performance while they are here. That is all I can do.

Bigger picture, this I believe is the solution. Not the coach, not the QB. That is thinking bottom up, and it has not worked for 25 years. Think top down, put the right structure in place and get the right GM, and those other things will be solved for.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Don’t think you’re getting any of that next year, it’s McDaniel and Champ Kelly show next year. Not going to be pretty.
i know. this thread is the last gasp of a dying fan. i guess the only good to come out of it will be the comedy of everyone, including me, blowing their collective brains out when this happens. i am resigned to my fate, like an animal caught in a trap.
 
I still have hopes Ross comes to his senses and brings in a good GM that decides the fate of McD.
Even if the GM decides to keep him to evaluate him. At least we are getting the foundational pieces since 2026.
Rather than go with McD / Champ.. and we get more of the same of 2025 and 2024.. start slow, get out of contention early, then win a bunch of meaningless games vs easy opposition and end up in NFL purgatory.

By then Champ and McD are out but we will start our GM search two years later for 2027 when it should have been for 2025.

If Champ whiffles on the 2026 or the new GM in 27 has a complete different vision. It's another lost draft

We will see. But I'd prefer to have our GM in place this offseason. With or without McD.
To start getting the right players.
 
The (un)dynamic duo of Chump and McDoofus will be back.
I am looking forward to the official statement from Ross justifying keeping the status quo and putting up with mediocrity by appointing a GM who failed every GM interview he went for and a HC who, well can’t coach.
I hope I am wrong on both counts
 
Not saying odds are good, but it is not a given a new GM will move on from Mcd and/or TT. TBF, you noted "The salary cap issues will be worked out, we will have our coach, we will find a QB." I believe that is accurate. Some have deluded themselves into thinking the new (better) HC and QB will come by April.
Here is where I am.
The dislike for Champ is 'guilt by association.' will he be Grier 2.0? Will Miami be a laughing stock for 10+ more years if he's the guy? Honestly, no one knows. I'm convinced Grier, by himself, wasn't the total failure. Grier AND HIS ORGANIZATION were. I'll exaggerate and say the ENTIRE organization. If Champ is the GM, I hope he knows this and cleans house. we will see.
Regardless if the GM is Champ or pick-your-favorite, that does not guarantee Mcd/TT will be gone, even if the GM is given total control. Sorry, that's reality. we can skip the myth the new GM will want his guys. Mcd/TT may be his guys . . . at least for '26. The new GM may focus on the organization, cap, and learning the system. I don't like it, but no one knows what his priorities will be. And, in spite of hope, there's no guarantee pick-your-favorite GM will end up making Miami any better. I think odds are poor any of a top (most sought after) HCs will jump on the Miami job. Maybe the new GM wait until cap is under control and talent has improved. THEN go for a HC.
TT? I can see no way he's moved over winter. his talent/physical deterioration/salary make it almost impossible. Maybe he'll retire, but he's walking away and leaving $100mm on the table. He may like 3rd string.
Do I sound pessimistic? Short-term, yup. Cap will take 1-2 years to clear. I'm not certain any new GM will bring Nirvana. I doubt a top HC candidate with offers from better teams will jump. we all know the 'right' GM/HC/QB involve luck and it's hard to think any organization will have luck on all 3 in the same year.
 
Neptune said:
The (un)dynamic duo of Chump and McDoofus will be back.
I am looking forward to the official statement from Ross justifying keeping the status quo and putting up with mediocrity by appointing a GM who failed every GM interview he went for and a HC who, well can’t coach.
I hope I am wrong on both counts
The sum of all fears. It is amazing Ross never seems to learn. I don't get it. The other goofy thing, given the guy is in NY, you would think he would want a good and fully empowered GM to run the whole show too.
 
None of us on this side know how good the potential Candidates are because we don’t have access to their most important job as Gm

How good are they over the last five years at identifying the good and bad in players

Basically what is their record on hits and misses and who did they pass over

If our owner does the right think this is what he would ask for from each candidate

Show me your mother grabbin record or else GTFO my office :)
 
Good post.

I think Miami needs to overhaul the scouting department. This team has consistently missed on elite talent, which explains the playoff win drought. That's partly the GM, but if your scouting department is ranking Jackson close to Jefferson that's a problem.

I highlighted some of the misses over the years. It includes a lot of hall of famers, or future hall of famers. At the quarterback position alone, the Dolphins could have drafted Brees, Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Lamar Jackson, just to name a few.

Anyone think Miami would have been relevant with any of those quarterbacks? Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, T.J Watt, Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor, Gronk, Wilfork, are a few others.

Every team misses, but not to the degree Miami has over the past 25+ years.

The new GM definitely needs to evaluate and make necessary changes in the scouting department.
 
djphinfan said:
None of us on this side know how good the potential Candidates are because we don’t have access to their most important job as Gm

How good are they over the last five years at identifying the good and bad in players

Basically what is their record on hits and misses and who did they pass over

If our owner does the right think this is what he would ask for from each candidate

Show me your mother grabbin record or else GTFO my office :)
Thanks this I think is right in theory, but also part of the OP and part of the problem. If someone is not currently a GM and is a #2 for example, they did not have final say on any decisions. You can ask, they can make stuff up about who they liked and who they didn't like, but there is no way to really know, because the person you are interviewing did not make the final decision. Then there is also much more to a GM role than just drafting. It is building the roster, with a vision. It is trades. Managing the board during the draft. Free agent decisions. Who you pay, who you don't. A lot of things a good GM needs to do. End of day it is building a winning team.
 
I find it very interesting there hasn't been any rumors after Grier's firing, of GM candidates. Usually there are a lot of media speculation, articles written, as well as, TV talking heads speculating about the next Dolphins GM.

To me its a strong sign Champ Kelly is the guy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Good post.

I think Miami needs to overhaul the scouting department. This team has consistently missed on elite talent, which explains the playoff win drought. That's partly the GM, but if your scouting department is ranking Jackson close to Jefferson that's a problem.

I highlighted some of the misses over the years. It includes a lot of hall of famers, or future hall of famers. At the quarterback position alone, the Dolphins could have drafted Brees, Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Lamar Jackson, just to name a few.

Anyone think Miami would have been relevant with any of those quarterbacks? Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, T.J Watt, Jefferson, Jonathan Taylor, Gronk, Wilfork, are a few others.

Every team misses, but not to the degree Miami has over the past 25+ years.

The new GM definitely needs to evaluate and make necessary changes in the scouting department.
Thanks. First of all I would say the job of the GM is to build the scouting department. My bias is the problem here was not the scouting department, it was the guy making the decisions. For example, what does the scouting department have to do with the contracts handed out to Tua, Waddle, Ramsey and Tyreek? What does the scouting department have to do with the stupid trading in the Waddle draft? Then we have no idea how many of the other issues were just due to Grier making stupid decisions.

At any rate, find the right GM, that issue will get cleaned up too.
 
dolfan91 said:
I find it very interesting there hasn't been any rumors after Grier's firing, of GM candidates. Usually there are a lot of media speculation, articles written, as well as, TV talking heads speculating about the next Dolphins GM.

To me its a strong sign Champ Kelly is the guy.
yes I am worried. last final plea from me for them to not be stupid but the ship may have sailed already.
 
phinsforlife said:
yes I am worried. last final plea from me for them to not be stupid but the ship may have sailed already.
My gut says, Ross still feels strongly about McDaniel as a coach and has decided to give him another year with Ewers as his QB. Who by the way, was McDaniel's personal preference and choice.

If we know all about the 2027 QB class, I'm certain so does every NFL team.

So it appears, at least to me, Ross has already decided its McDaniel and Kelly in 2026. To see what he can do with his QB, Ewers. After that, all bets are off if he doesn't move the needle.
 
