Does something need to be done with max player salary?

Dolphins sign Tannehill to long-term extension The Miami Dolphins have signed Ryan Tannehill to a contract extension through the 2020 season. The deal is worth $96 million, including $45 million guaranteed, a source told Adam Schefter.

I know another Tua contract thread, but wanted to ask a different question. It was only 9 years ago when we had a similar decision to make with Tannehill on whether to sign him to a huge contract at the time. Now only 9 years later, we face a similar situation in signing Tua (who I really like) to a huge contact. I think Tua is better than Tannehill, but their similarities (Tannehill in 2015) and Tua's now are eerily similar."Tannehill thrived last season in his first year under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 4,045 yards, 27 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 92.8 passer rating."We are thrilled that we were able to sign Ryan to an extension," Dolphins vice president Mike Tannenbaum said in a statement. "He is an ascending talent, a team leader and checks all of the boxes you are looking for at the position."You can say both QBs have been good, but not eliteMy thing here is not so much a Tannehill vs Tua debate at all. However 9 years ago it was a QB driven league and not much has changed at all. Good QB's are getting paid great money.My question is should the league start putting limitations on how much individual players can make? Similar to the max deals in the NBA. I mean I think it was a good thing that they put a limit on what a rookies can make. I would whole heartedly support some sort of better structure as to what an individual can make on a contract in the NFL. Just MHO.