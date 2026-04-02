 Does stock piling draft picks work? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does stock piling draft picks work?

Springveldt

Springveldt

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Not sure if this has been posted or not yet, not been on the board much lately. Definitely food for thought for those that wanted to tear it down to nothing.



I noticed Sully saying they were going to support Willis in 27 and 28 through the draft and free agency. I guess he's planning on spending all that space at some point.
 
I love Perna, but there is a slight bias here as hes wanting to justify the lost draft capitol in the Waddle trade. Hes right, its definitely not a sure path to success.... but he also forgot the mention the "stockpile" that set this approach up to begin with.

The Hershall Walker trade and what it did for Dallas.
 
Springveldt said:
Not sure if this has been posted or not yet, not been on the board much lately. Definitely food for thought for those that wanted to tear it down to nothing.



I noticed Sully saying they were going to support Willis in 27 and 28 through the draft and free agency. I guess he's planning on spending all that space at some point.
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Should be an interesting discussion.

I think having extra day 1-2 draft picks is a great way to to ensure a steady infusion of young, hungry and cheap (relative) talent. Failure or disappointment rates are quite high, so more bites at the apple is a good thing. Of course even if you get a lot of good players, they are all going to be looking to get paid when their second contract comes and you can't resign them all.

I don't value late round picks (6-7) very highly, though. Seems like bringing butt loads of UDFAs into camp is just as productive.
 
I’d say yes, and I would look at the 1997 draft as an example. Let’s say 50% of round 1-4 make the roster and contribute. So in a normal draft, you have 2 players.

Now let’s say you have eight selections in rounds one to four. Conservatively, that’s four players who contribute.

Now let’s say we draft a cornerback at 11. How large of a difference is there between Mansoor Delane versus D’Angelo Ponds & Chris Johnson? Is it incremental? Suppose all three work out, and the difference is incremental. Yet in the scenario where you draft the latter two after a trade down, you’ve now secured your starting corners for the next few years.
 
Yes, if you pick well. The key to winning is not just getting talent, but talent on cheap contracts and maxxing those years out. Imagine in the 2020 draft if we had taken Herbert, Jefferson, Queen and Taylor
 
MrChadRico said:
I love Perna, but there is a slight bias here as hes wanting to justify the lost draft capitol in the Waddle trade. Hes right, its definitely not a sure path to success.... but he also forgot the mention the "stockpile" that set this approach up to begin with.

The Hershall Walker trade and what it did for Dallas.
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Denver knows they will face Buffalo and Pats and they got a receiver wirh experience who can abuse them.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Yes, if you pick well. The key to winning is not just getting talent, but talent on cheap contracts and maxxing those years out. Imagine in the 2020 draft if we had taken Herbert, Jefferson, Queen and Taylor
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That’s basically it; the team simply did not draft well with the capital we had. Our failure to draft talent is why we ended up signing Armstead, and trading for Hill, Ramsey and Chubb.

We could have walked away from the 2020/2021 drafts with All-Pro talent. I’m not talking about a guy like Brady who every team looked over to the 6th round. I’m talking about guys who were available when we picked and ended up being selected a few picks later. Imagine a 2021 draft where we stayed at 12 and land Parsons or if we selected Sewell over Waddle 6th. Add to that Rousseau over Phillips 18th.
 
Seafort said:
I’d say yes, and I would look at the 1997 draft as an example. Let’s say 50% of round 1-4 make the roster and contribute. So in a normal draft, you have 2 players.

Now let’s say you have eight selections in rounds one to four. Conservatively, that’s four players who contribute.

Now let’s say we draft a cornerback at 11. How large of a difference is there between Mansoor Delane versus D’Angelo Ponds & Chris Johnson? Is it incremental? Suppose all three work out, and the difference is incremental. Yet in the scenario where you draft the latter two after a trade down, you’ve now secured your starting corners for the next few years.
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Agree to a point. If the difference is indeed incremental then yes, you got the better value by trading down. If the difference is a decent, servicable starter and a "stud" then no. Servicable players that already have experience can easily be found in free agency for a reasonable price.

I think the answer is balance and wisdom in choices.
 
Mach2 said:
Agree to a point. If the difference is indeed incremental then yes, you got the better value by trading down. If the difference is a decent, servicable starter and a "stud" then no. Servicable players that already have experience can easily be found in free agency for a reasonable price.

I think the answer is balance and wisdom in choices.
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Say your at 11..
You have eyes on OL and Fano, Freeling and Ioane are there still
You have a good shot at working out a deal with the Rams (Havenstein just retired) at 13
Or Detroit at 17(Taylor Decker was released)
The offer is better from Det for this year 50 vs rams 61.
Do you take either deal?
 
PappyK said:
Say your at 11..
You have eyes on OL and Fano, Freeling and Ioane are there still
You have a good shot at working out a deal with the Rams (Havenstein just retired) at 13
Or Detroit at 17(Taylor Decker was released)
The offer is better from Det for this year 50 vs rams 61.
Do you take either deal?
Click to expand...
11 for 50? That's it?
 
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