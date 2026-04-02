Does stock piling draft picks work?

Springveldt
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2006
- Messages
- 5,533
- Reaction score
- 11,719
- Location
- UK
Not sure if this has been posted or not yet, not been on the board much lately. Definitely food for thought for those that wanted to tear it down to nothing.
I noticed Sully saying they were going to support Willis in 27 and 28 through the draft and free agency. I guess he's planning on spending all that space at some point.
I noticed Sully saying they were going to support Willis in 27 and 28 through the draft and free agency. I guess he's planning on spending all that space at some point.