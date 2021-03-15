does the dolphins are in talk to resign Gesicki ?

Hello,



I worked very hard on building my son house here in France since the end of the dolphins season and I haven't read dolphins forums and newspaper since.



Could you tell me if our FO and Gesicki agent are in talk to resign him ?



I really would like to be the case because I think Tua will develop a good chemistry with him and a TE who can Catch every think throw to him is the better weapon for a young QB.......and for me Gesicki Cath everything throw to him :)