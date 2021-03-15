 does the dolphins are in talk to resign Gesicki ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

does the dolphins are in talk to resign Gesicki ?

Hello,

I worked very hard on building my son house here in France since the end of the dolphins season and I haven't read dolphins forums and newspaper since.

Could you tell me if our FO and Gesicki agent are in talk to resign him ?

I really would like to be the case because I think Tua will develop a good chemistry with him and a TE who can Catch every think throw to him is the better weapon for a young QB.......and for me Gesicki Cath everything throw to him :)
 
The Dolphins recently extended TE Adam Shaheen's contract. I haven't seen any news on Gesicki. This is the final year of his rookie contract. He will be a free agent after this season and will command a nice chunk of change from either Miami or another team. Ky
 
There were some grumbling earlier in the offseason that fins wanted to extend Sanders, Baker, and Gesiki.

So far it’s only been Sanders.
 
