does the dolphins are in talk to resign Gesicki ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,222
- Reaction score
- 110
- Age
- 51
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,
I worked very hard on building my son house here in France since the end of the dolphins season and I haven't read dolphins forums and newspaper since.
Could you tell me if our FO and Gesicki agent are in talk to resign him ?
I really would like to be the case because I think Tua will develop a good chemistry with him and a TE who can Catch every think throw to him is the better weapon for a young QB.......and for me Gesicki Cath everything throw to him :)
I worked very hard on building my son house here in France since the end of the dolphins season and I haven't read dolphins forums and newspaper since.
Could you tell me if our FO and Gesicki agent are in talk to resign him ?
I really would like to be the case because I think Tua will develop a good chemistry with him and a TE who can Catch every think throw to him is the better weapon for a young QB.......and for me Gesicki Cath everything throw to him :)