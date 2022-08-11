Does The FO Believe This Is THE Year?

Most Phans think we went all out for this year and think the team does as well. I'm not so sure.



Granted we spent a lot and made many a move. However all teams have to spend 90% of cap, no more, no less. We did it with a Flash and all indications of giving the fans fav Tus as much as we could to succeed and if not no one is pointing to the team.



Some think we need to spend our $20M in cap to do more not realizing that money carries over to pay next year for what we got this year without cal hell.



We have a legit playoff team this year and I am really happy for that. I do not see a contender just yet but close. I can live with this.