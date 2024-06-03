 Does The Justin Jefferson Deal Tell Us Tyreek Hill's Time In Miami Is Nearing An End? Tyreek's Agent Says "The Dolphins Know How We Feel" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does The Justin Jefferson Deal Tell Us Tyreek Hill's Time In Miami Is Nearing An End? Tyreek's Agent Says "The Dolphins Know How We Feel"

Tyreek is already asking for a new deal: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...tin-jefferson-deal-dolphins-know-how-we-feel/

The way Tyreek's contract was structured, his cap hit is starting to balloon. It was $7mm in 2022, $13mm in 2023, $31mm this year, $34mm next year and then set to balloon to $56mm in 2026.

So far it seems they can accommodate his cap hit this year, without a restructure, assuming they have no big moves they want to make.

Unclear w/ respect to next year, and I cannot imagine eating the $56mm hit in 2026. At some point soon, to keep him, they will need to restructure him. But I also suspect, Tyreek will want something close to the Jefferson deal, if his performance holds up. Tyreek has already intimated he is expecting a new deal.

Assuming the Dolphins pay Tua, and they just paid Waddle, and then if they also want to retain guys like Jaelen Phillips and Holland (granted unclear re both given injury and positional value question), I don't think they have the money to do it.

Not sure this is a big deal. All things come to an end. Hill's performance may start to degrade soon too given his age, then the situation more easily solves for itself.

My guess is it potentially comes to an end after this year. I do not think it would be crazy for the Dolphins to trade him after this year ends if they can get something decent back for a player they ultimately may not be able to afford to keep anyway. It becomes easier to do this if one of the WRs they drafted turns out to look pretty good. This might be part of why the paid Waddle and then drafted two more WRs, when it really wasn't viewed as a position of need. Smart way to take a shot at giving themselves some flexibility in this regard.

It will be interesting how this plays out. Does the scenario I laid out make sense, or am I missing something? Yes I know the cap increases every year, but the salaries of their own players can out-run cap increases. We just had to part ways with Wilkins and Rob Hunt for similar reasons, and that was two-three years before Tua's likely new contract will start to really kick in.
 
I like Hill a lot, but you can't get stupid over paying him. The Chiefs have won 2 SB's without him and we have yet to win a playoff game with him. The Patriots did not win a SB with Randy Moss either. Either Hill puts his ego to the side and helps the team by not getting in a bidding war based on what someone else got, or we move on. It has been proven a better team overall is going to succeed over a team with one elite caliber player.

This offense and our other weapons will survive without him, however this team will not be a real contender if we do not improve in the other areas as a whole. Also being honest, Hill had several bigtime costly drops last year.
 
I love Tyreek, but Miami would be stupid to sign a big money long term extension for a receiver who will be 32 when his new deal would start. Team friendly deal, yes sign him and let him finish his career as a Dolphin. Trying to pay him Top 5 again is a fool’s errand.
 
It's hard to see how we could afford (or justify) putting 25% of the salary cap into two players playing the same position. Depth is going to suffer tremendously beginning next season. The rebuild worked well for talent acquisition, but so far not well enough from a standpoint of playoff wins.
 
I love Tyreek, but Miami would be stupid to sign a big money long term extension for a receiver who will be 32 when his new deal would start. Team friendly deal, yes sign him and let him finish his career as a Dolphin. Trying to pay him Top 5 again is a fool’s errand.
on this one i would be surprised if the dolphins make him the big offer. the problem will be, tyreek, like nearly every other player in the nfl, will probably believe he is worth a fair bit more than he actually is. look at xavien howard, zero interest taking a pay cut to stay in miami. now he is experiencing reality first hand, nobody else seems to really want him either, and when he finally does sign, it will be for a fair bit less than he thought he was going to get
 
look at xavien howard, zero interest taking a pay cut to stay in miami. now he is experiencing reality first hand, nobody else seems to really want him either, and when he finally does sign, it will be for a fair bit less than he thought he was going to get
Thought about as the off-season went on. Curious how much he regrets his decision to play hard ball after a couple of down years.
 
Thought about as the off-season went on. Curious how much he regrets his decision to play hard ball after a couple of down years.
yes, but he is not unique in this regard. pride goeth before the fall i guess. at least he gave us more than byron jones :)
 
I thought X looked at drafting Igbinoghene as part of the team's plan to replace him. It would have been a good idea if Noah was better than an itchy jock strap. X took that as his time to use leverage to get a new contract before his heir apparent was ready to take his spot. Listening to Drew Rosenhaus, it sounds like Cheetah's got the same mindset of grabbing a bag before his skills drop off and we decide Waddle is indeed ready to play WR1 in his stead. If EZ or the rooks flash in camp, I wouldn't be surprised to hear that Hill's disgruntled. He'll lose leverage next season.
 
If I'm running the asylum... I pay him this year, and next year. Then release him following next year's season.

He is due 20m this year, and 23m in 2025. Both can be carried...
 
I'd be surprised if he's here next year at this time. As a fan I want him to stay , but all the rumors going make it seem like he won't.
 
1000011568.jpg
*Graph of all top-3 Fantasy WRs by what age they were.


The Hill situation isn't great.

Hes a top 1-2 WR in the NFL..... he is just as good as Jefferson.... but he's under contract already, for what will likley be the tail end of his career.

I totally understand Hill's postion, but the Dolphins have no incentive at this point to re-srructure. Looking at the graph above shows the decline of almost every WR as they age past 30.... and most of the productive years on this graph for top-end WRs after the age of 30, we're Jerry Rice and guys who played decades ago. The top-end WRs are trending younger.

So the question becomes, can Hill's explosiveness hold-up after the age of 32?

It's a gamble to extend him at this point and history tells us, the odds arnt great. IMO, it's unlikely they will restructure his deal anytime soon.
 
