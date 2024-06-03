Does The Justin Jefferson Deal Tell Us Tyreek Hill's Time In Miami Is Nearing An End? Tyreek's Agent Says "The Dolphins Know How We Feel"

I like Hill a lot, but you can't get stupid over paying him. The Chiefs have won 2 SB's without him and we have yet to win a playoff game with him. The Patriots did not win a SB with Randy Moss either. Either Hill puts his ego to the side and helps the team by not getting in a bidding war based on what someone else got, or we move on. It has been proven a better team overall is going to succeed over a team with one elite caliber player.



This offense and our other weapons will survive without him, however this team will not be a real contender if we do not improve in the other areas as a whole. Also being honest, Hill had several bigtime costly drops last year.