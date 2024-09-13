 Does the Media Really Care About Tua’s well being | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does the Media Really Care About Tua’s well being

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Well being? Or do they want him to retire because they just don’t like him? Why does it feel like everyone saying he should retire are just saying it so he can be out of the league and not just for his well being?

I get concussions are no joke but Tua isn’t the first QB to have multiple concussions and I don’t recall there being this much outcry advising those qbs to retire like they’re doing to Tua.

I remember Kurt Warner having several concussions and no article everywhere you look asking for him to retire.
 
Times have changed since the Young, Aikman, Warner days. People have seen the docs with McMahon sitting there doing simple puzzles to keep his brain sharp. We have a good idea of what happens if this type of thing is allowed to continue, and why.

Don't matter though. It's up to Tua and he'll back when he's medically cleared. It's so fukt I ain't got the words.
 
It's because of the CTE lawsuit, and Tua laying on the field throwing up gang signs while fencing in another horrible concussion.

Would you want to be the Dr. liable for passing him in protocol for him to be concussed again maybe even worse the next time, with brain damage?

People care about the person Tua by saying he needs to retire. Fans want him to play like a gladiator made out of glass. I wouldn't be surprised one bit if the league chooses to force his retirement, life is more important than this game.
 
Having been in the media, I can tell you there are a lot of people that probably legitimately care but you'll have no idea who they are.

With the competitiveness of the neverending news cycle and the bloggers, these people need to draw attention to their product. Finding a journalist that doesn't live in hyperbole these days is pretty rare. And I don't know if that's right or wrong. They have to provide for themselves and their families, and people aren't buying measured, intelligent, reasonable discussion when they have extreme craziness they can watch/listen to instead.
 
Etuoo33 said:
The media hates the Phish, and Tua as an extension. The pressure from them is to hurt the franchise.
Agreed. Some care, but others don't wanna be proven wrong about him.

There is a vested interest, by some in the media, for Tua to fail. This gives them an out under the guise of caring for his safety.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
This is an utterly unhinged take.

Tua is the most high profile QB to have this many incidents that were as highly visible as his have been. Kurt Warner wasn't having his hands spaz out on the field.

The "hate" for Tua is manufactured in the minds of Dolphin fans. Almost universally Tua is praised as one of the best people in the NFL. For whatever reason, people take anyone who questions if Tua is a in the top tier of QBs "hates" Tua.

There's also a lot of self interest involved in what happens with Tua for former players who may suffer issues.

Would I say there is some posturing? Absolutely.
 
The media loves drama and being holier than thou. They love throwing stones.

They don’t care about the player like the fans do.

Personally I haven’t taken a position because it’s premature until we hear from the doctors and then, if he’s cleared someday, a personal decision for him and his family. He will be debriefed on the pros and cons and it’s his call. Either way, I’m a fan and wish him the best.

The histrionics today are nothing more than click bait because it sells. The media has zero credibility in almost all outlets. There of course are always exceptions, like Jeff Darlington, but as a whole it’s a cesspool.
 
CaptDolphins said:
Yes they do. Absolutely no one wants to see a player die on the field when it can be prevented
Serious question, as I don't know.

Were these same media guys and gals urging Damar Hamin to retire after he literally died on the field? Or did any question TJ Watt or urge him to retire when he went into A fib on a Wednesday and was back starting a couple days later?

Did they show the same concern for Cameron Brate? Just 2 years ago

It seems like this care and urge to retire is limited to Tua. Just my observation
 
cullenbigcstill said:
I find it a miracle the guy (HAMLIN) he crashed into is still playing football.
 
Getting a concussion in game that nobody knows about is pretty different than lying dead on the field in now MULTIPLE primetime games.
 
