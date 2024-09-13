Does the Media Really Care About Tua’s

Dolph N.Fan
Well being? Or do they want him to retire because they just don’t like him? Why does it feel like everyone saying he should retire are just saying it so he can be out of the league and not just for his well being?
I get concussions are no joke but Tua isn’t the first QB to have multiple concussions and I don’t recall there being this much outcry advising those qbs to retire like they’re doing to Tua.
I remember Kurt Warner having several concussions and no article everywhere you look asking for him to retire.
