Does the Media Really Care About Tua's

Sep 11, 2010
33,939
36,827
Columbus, OH
Well being? Or do they want him to retire because they just don’t like him? Why does it feel like everyone saying he should retire are just saying it so he can be out of the league and not just for his well being?

I get concussions are no joke but Tua isn’t the first QB to have multiple concussions and I don’t recall there being this much outcry advising those qbs to retire like they’re doing to Tua.

I remember Kurt Warner having several concussions and no article everywhere you look asking for him to retire.
 
Times have changed since the Young, Aikman, Warner days. People have seen the docs with McMahon sitting there doing simple puzzles to keep his brain sharp. We have a good idea of what happens if this type of thing is allowed to continue, and why.

Don't matter though. It's up to Tua and he'll back when he's medically cleared. It's so fukt I ain't got the words.
 
It's because of the CTE lawsuit, and Tua laying on the field throwing up gang signs while fencing in another horrible concussion.

Would you want to be the Dr. liable for passing him in protocol for him to be concussed again maybe even worse the next time, with brain damage?

People care about the person Tua by saying he needs to retire. Fans want him to play like a gladiator made out of glass. I wouldn't be surprised one bit if the league chooses to force his retirement, life is more important than this game.
 
Having been in the media, I can tell you there are a lot of people that probably legitimately care but you'll have no idea who they are.

With the competitiveness of the neverending news cycle and the bloggers, these people need to draw attention to their product. Finding a journalist that doesn't live in hyperbole these days is pretty rare. And I don't know if that's right or wrong. They have to provide for themselves and their families, and people aren't buying measured, intelligent, reasonable discussion when they have extreme craziness they can watch/listen to instead.
 
The media hates the Phish, and Tua as an extension. The pressure from them is to hurt the franchise.
 
They don’t care about Tua. They care about clicks and coverage.
 
