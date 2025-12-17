 Does the Tua Benching Mean McDaniel Has Been Assured Of His Job Next Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does the Tua Benching Mean McDaniel Has Been Assured Of His Job Next Year?

Has McDaniel Been Assured Of His Job Next Year?

  • Yes

  • No

The secondary question for the comments, do you think this could also mean Champ Kelly is by definition the next GM, especially if you think Ross has already decided McDaniel is the coach?

I think yes and yes. I have said it many times before, no more bandaids. Hire a new GM from a place that knows how to do it like Philly, let that GM hire the coach, have patience and rebuild from scratch. Especially with Drake Maye and Josh Allen in the division and the Jets loaded with picks.

But oh well. Yeah. Benching Tua solves nothing (ballpark 5% chance Ewers is the guy) if we do the same thing all over again. BOHICA!
 
Mcd return? I think this is his last chance to save his job.
Champ? Agnostic.
Benching TT? :UP: :hclap:🥳
 
If the best this team can do is keep the mediocre HC and the in house guy who happened to be there already then they will get what they deserve.

Unfortunately we will get it too.
 
More nonsense conjecture. The new GM will choose the HC who chooses the OC and DC. Everything up to that point is nonsense. If its McDaniel, that GM is a moron.
 
I disagree because the way Tua was playing his job wasn't safe to begin with. Plus he was the one who begged Ross to give Tua the contract extension. That alone should get him fired along with him being a terrible head coach. I can't see him keeping his job if they finish 6-11 or 7-10.
 
Ummmmm it means he’s benched. That is all! Why does everything have to be so cryptic. How about we wait till end of season to see who GM will be
 
agree but realize odds are ewers (and wilson) are going to suck. granted, it is still the right thing to do, because you never know and tua deserves to be benched, regardless. HOWEVER, assuming it is 95% likely Ewers sucks and is not going to be the savior, we are right back in the same boat. ross needs to do things differently, but i doubt he will. it is gonna be more of same, which is fatiguing and annoying.
 
i hope you are right which means there is a chance of a new GM too from an organization that knows how to win
 
Tua is his best chance to win even if he were to play it by keeping it out of his hands. With a new qb becomes even more issues with getting guys in place and play calls. Mcdaniel’s scheme is overly complicated and Ewers and Miami likely looks like a disaster with him. Hope it doesn’t and he has a grasp of the offense but it’s unlikely to where even leaning on achane and the run game likely comes with issues. Making the switch confirms McDaniel is safe.
 
