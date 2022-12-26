Does Tua have much trade value?

We have seen enough of this experiment. Tua has some quality traits but being clutch and adlibbing aren't in the mix.The Dolphins went all in on offense and have failed to score more than 25 PPG .... while allowing 21+ ... this math doesn't bode well for winning consistently and it doesn't come close to being a playoff contender.So... does Tua have enough trade value to interest another team to help the Dolphins start over.... again? Cleaning the house on the coaching staff and getting rid of some dead weight on the cap is easier said than done and I know Tua's contract isn't a factor.... until he is re-signed ... but with some manipulation and magic is it feasible to think the team could be totally revamped?We have issues on D and a Qb that hasn't shown the "it" factor needed from a signal caller. Having said that there is a great deal of offensive weaponry and with a solid coaching staff there are qb's that could flourish on this team.There are plenty of "reasons" Tua can't live up to expectations starting with a solid OL.... but in the end, he isn't the player needed at the most important position. Sure, the defense could be better and take some pressure off of the offense but having a guy behind center that not only can but consistently does make clutch plays is a threat every snap. We don't have that and wasting the years ahead of the 2 elite WR's we do have would be a tragedy. Passing stats be damned ... winning is the stat that matters.... Tua hasn't shown he is a winner.As the Human Torch would say when things got dicey.... Flame on.