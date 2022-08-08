Does Tua have to make the pro bowl this year to be elite? Interesting stats to back it up.

LegionOfZoom said: So does he need to prove it this year or not? And why do all the top tier qbs in the AFC have a pro bowl their first 3 years. Can you answer the question. Instead of calling me a troll. Click to expand...

Define "need". From a continuation of his NFL career, yes he "needs" to have a good year. However, everyone has their own measure of expectation. To some, it's about winning the game. To others, it's throwing long completions. To some, it's simple stewardship of the Dolphins and getting us to winning in the playoffs without him getting injured. I can't answer for everybody.To me, I think he needs to exceed 4K yds in the RS 35 TDs and no more than 12 INTs. That would meet my expectations.I called you a troll in another thread. You do troll things by trying to bait people into arguments by spouting hyperbole. If you don't want to be called a troll, then stop doing troll things.