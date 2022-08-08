 Does Tua have to make the pro bowl this year to be elite? Interesting stats to back it up. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Tua have to make the pro bowl this year to be elite? Interesting stats to back it up.

LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
382
Reaction score
992
Location
NY
Its debatable what Tua has to do this year to prove he is elite. Stats, wins, playoffs, eye test, ect...

But what if it is making the probowl?

These AFC QBs have made the probowl or were MVP in their first 3 seasons.

Allen
Mahomes
Herbert
Jackson
Carr
Wilson
Watson
Ryan

Drew brees who alot of people compare him to made the probowl in his 3rd full year as well.

Does Tua need to reach the probowl? I'm not sure, but all the elite Qbs in the AFC have in their first 3 years. Food for thought....
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,558
Reaction score
55,354
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
LegionOfZoom said:
Its debatable what Tua has to do this year to prove he is elite. Stats, wins, playoffs, eye test, ect...

But what if it is making the probowl?

These AFC QBs have made the probowl or were MVP in their first 3 seasons.

Allen
Mahomes
Herbert
Jackson
Carr
Wilson
Watson
Ryan

Drew brees who alot of people compare him to made the probowl in his 3rd full year as well.

Does Tua need to reach the probowl? I'm not sure, but all the elite Qbs in the AFC have in their first 3 years. Food for thought....
Click to expand...
Prove to who? How do you validate that? Then, what, it's over?
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
382
Reaction score
992
Location
NY
Fin-Loco said:
Prove to who? How do you validate that? Then, what, it's over?
Click to expand...
Just making the point that every Elite Qb (franchise) has made the probowl their first 3 years.

Prove to who?? How about Ross, the fans, media, Hill who said that either he proves it this year or he's kicking rocks.

Lets start there. If you think Tua has already proved himself with a few practices, you need help.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,558
Reaction score
55,354
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
LegionOfZoom said:
Just making the point that every Elite Qb (franchise) has made the probowl their first 3 years.

Prove to who?? How about Ross, the fans, media, Hill who said that either he proves it this year or he's kicking rocks.

Lets start there. If you think Tua has already proved himself with a few practices, you need help.
Click to expand...
Did I say that? No. I feel he will put up a pro bowl style of performance this year and be a top 7 QB in completion %, QB Rating, and yards. But then, anyone who feels they still have concerns about him can please block me on here because they're dead to me anyways.
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
382
Reaction score
992
Location
NY
Fin-Loco said:
Did I say that? No. I feel he will put up a pro bowl style of performance this year and be a top 7 QB in completion %, QB Rating, and yards. But then, anyone who feels they still have concerns about him can please block me on here because they're dead to me anyways.
Click to expand...
According to you he doesn't need to prove anything this year. He already proved it in practice. Lol
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,558
Reaction score
55,354
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
LegionOfZoom said:
According to you he doesn't need to prove anything this year. He already proved it in practice. Lol
Click to expand...
The arm strength thing; yes in a different thread. I thought this was about him proving it by his performance this year, thus the new thread. If all of the questions were answered in my thread, this one isn't required one would think.
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2022
Messages
382
Reaction score
992
Location
NY
Fin-Loco said:
The arm strength thing; yes in a different thread. I thought this was about him proving it by his performance this year, thus the new thread. If all of the questions were answered in my thread, this one isn't required one would think.
Click to expand...
So does he need to prove it this year or not? And why do all the top tier qbs in the AFC have a pro bowl their first 3 years. Can you answer the question. Instead of calling me a troll.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
422
Reaction score
449
Does Tua need to be elite for the Dolphins to win in the playoffs, and possibly a Superbowl?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,558
Reaction score
55,354
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
LegionOfZoom said:
So does he need to prove it this year or not? And why do all the top tier qbs in the AFC have a pro bowl their first 3 years. Can you answer the question. Instead of calling me a troll.
Click to expand...
Define "need". From a continuation of his NFL career, yes he "needs" to have a good year. However, everyone has their own measure of expectation. To some, it's about winning the game. To others, it's throwing long completions. To some, it's simple stewardship of the Dolphins and getting us to winning in the playoffs without him getting injured. I can't answer for everybody.

To me, I think he needs to exceed 4K yds in the RS 35 TDs and no more than 12 INTs. That would meet my expectations.

I called you a troll in another thread. You do troll things by trying to bait people into arguments by spouting hyperbole. If you don't want to be called a troll, then stop doing troll things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom