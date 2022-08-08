Does Tua have to make the pro bowl this year to be elite? Interesting stats to back it up.

LegionOfZoom
Its debatable what Tua has to do this year to prove he is elite. Stats, wins, playoffs, eye test, ect...
But what if it is making the probowl?
These AFC QBs have made the probowl or were MVP in their first 3 seasons.
Allen
Mahomes
Herbert
Jackson
Carr
Wilson
Watson
Ryan
Drew brees who alot of people compare him to made the probowl in his 3rd full year as well.
Does Tua need to reach the probowl? I'm not sure, but all the elite Qbs in the AFC have in their first 3 years. Food for thought....
