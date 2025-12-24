Does Tua's Contract Structure Mean He Has Played His Last Game As A Dolphin?

$20 Million Protection: At the start of the 2026 league year, $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed. However, a total of $20 million of his 2027 salary is guaranteed for injury .

If Tua plays for Miami, and gets hurt, Miami is at risk for owing him $20mm more in 2027. I am not an expert on this issue, but I suspect there is some grey involved with getting hurt and failing a physical. What if he gets one more really bad concussion? Or something goofy happens to his hip? I suspect this becomes some sort of collective bargaining issue, with battling doctors and grievances. Do you really want to risk going down that path? Do you especially want to risk going down that path if you believe he has no future with the team regardless?If you assume the relationship has ended, and we want a clean out on his contract after next year, he is already a sunk cost. You might as well trade him to a desperate team that is willing to convince themselves he is a reclamation project and assume that risk. Even if you eat all of Tua's salary for next year, but for $5mm-$10mm of it, you are still better off than paying his full salary, having him not play and be your 3rd string QB, and still taking the risk he gets hurt in practice and also takes up a roster spot. So maybe a 7th rounder and us eating all but $5mm-$10mm of his contract solves the problem and oddly leaves us slightly better off than we would be with him still here.Deets below on the injury guarantee and what happens with the money if he is traded. And Merry Christmas!The biggest implication of a 2026 injury involves his. Tua’s contract includes specific protections that turn "potential" money into "guaranteed" money if he cannot pass a physical:Under the current contract structure, here is the breakdown of the "dead money" (the cap hit left behind) for Miami:If Tua is traded before June 1, 2026, all of his remaining prorated signing and option bonuses accelerate onto the 2026 cap.