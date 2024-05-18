Does Vegas View Our First Round Pick Pretty Favorably?

Dallas Turner favored over Laiatu Latu to win Defensive Rookie of the Year The Vikings' 17th overall pick is the odds-on favorite to be the NFL's top defensive rookie.

Defensive rookie of the year odds are out, link below.The top two favorites are Dallas Turner at +400, and Latu is +500.Chop is +1300.On the one hand, Chop is viewed 3x less favorably than those other two players. That is a big difference.However, the Dolphins were in no position to draft either Turner or Latu.Verse is +1100, but that is not materially different from Chop at +1300. The CB the Eagles picked just after us is also +1100. Terrion Arnold, Lions CB, also not much different than Chop at +1200. Byron Murphy, who was very highly thought of and the first DT off the board, is also +1300. Murphy probably falls a bit because of the position he plays. The CBs are probably thought of give or take equally with the edge players by Vegas.GM me would probably have taken one of the two CBs. But Vegas is telling you Chop is more or less the same prospect as Murphy or the first two CBs off the board. So at a minimum it seems Vegas is telling you the Dolphins were not nuts to take Chop where they did, and Vegas views the pick pretty favorably. They have Chop with the same odds as some pretty good company.Side note, is was really interesting a defensive player did not come off the board until pick 15. I doubt that was because there were 14 better offensive players. It really shows you how much of a priority the NFL puts on offense these days given the rules and the state of the game.