Does Wes Welker survive the offseason?

Our WR's are clearly not progressing under him and we can't even get some of our midseason additions active on game day. Hill made a great catch on a bomb that he had to adjust to, but only because he ran the wrong route. Waddle seems to either drop the ball or run the wrong route and Berrios just seems to be non-existent. I thought we had a ton of depth, at WR, when we started the season, but we saw the immediate results, ;ast night, of what our WR's are capable of without Hill on the field. Is this all on Welker or do we need to gut the WR group?