 Does Wes Welker survive the offseason? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Wes Welker survive the offseason?

G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
485
Reaction score
604
Our WR's are clearly not progressing under him and we can't even get some of our midseason additions active on game day. Hill made a great catch on a bomb that he had to adjust to, but only because he ran the wrong route. Waddle seems to either drop the ball or run the wrong route and Berrios just seems to be non-existent. I thought we had a ton of depth, at WR, when we started the season, but we saw the immediate results, ;ast night, of what our WR's are capable of without Hill on the field. Is this all on Welker or do we need to gut the WR group?
 
Greer17 said:
Our WR's are clearly not progressing under him and we can't even get some of our midseason additions active on game day. Hill made a great catch on a bomb that he had to adjust to, but only because he ran the wrong route. Waddle seems to either drop the ball or run the wrong route and Berrios just seems to be non-existent. I thought we had a ton of depth, at WR, when we started the season, but we saw the immediate results, ;ast night, of what our WR's are capable of without Hill on the field. Is this all on Welker or do we need to gut the WR group?
Click to expand...
1702412192184.gif
 
Motion to raise thread starting requirements to 1000 posts.
 
Ev
ANUFan said:
What?

Wes Welker a position coach is the least of our problems!
Click to expand...
So you think they look like a cohesive group and getting better each week? With the exception of Hill of course?
 
Greer17 said:
Ev

So you think they look like a cohesive group and getting better each week? With the exception of Hill of course?
Click to expand...
Dummy Feeling Dumb GIF


Besides that #1 receiver in the NFL. HURRR DURRRR DURRRRRRRR

Waddle is close to 1k behind him.

Pretty sure you didnt even look up the receiving stats of the group before starting such a stupid topic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom