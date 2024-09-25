 Dogs And Business Decisions - Is The Team And Organization Soft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dogs And Business Decisions - Is The Team And Organization Soft?

Interesting and somewhat funny rant from Nicky Smokes, have a listen, then my comments follow, or just read my comments that follow, which discuss some of his points, namely the issue of the team's toughness:


He makes the point that there are no dogs on the team, basically saying they are soft and don't have much fight.

I am not sure I totally agree.

The defense still seems to have it in them. It is the offense that is soft. Last year, even when injured at the end (no Chubb and Phillips), the defense held up OK, showed a lot of fight, and kept us in games, it was the offense that fell apart. This year the defense still has seemed reasonably tough to me and has shown some fight. I think Weaver gets the joke, especially given the organization he comes from.

The offense on the other hand, not much in the way of tough guys. Not saying there are not good football players on the offensive side, just that it is soft. Tua is soft-spoken, and has injury issues. Armstead is the leader of the OL, but always hurt, and a finesse guy. We do not have the physical player on the interior OL, that is a leader and gives the team a feeling of nasty. Tyreek I think is that guy, but he is a WR, and it is hard for it to come from that position. McDaniel, the architect of the offense, soft. The style of offense, is finesse oriented, and soft. I think the offensive side of the ball is where the toughness issues reside.

Poyer, before he came here, I think he said something to the effect that the Dolphins were soft, and you knew if you punched them in the mouth, they would cave. Being a defensive player, he was probably referring to the offense.

Speaking of McDaniel, he is an interesting contrast to the Raiders coach. See these comments he made after their last loss:

As the game went on," Pierce said, "I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we'll make business decisions going forward, as well. "We got our ass whupped ... I would have booed us too."

I have never heard McDaniel call anything out. He is quite the opposite in terms of leadership style. I guess I do not care what style someone has, as long as it is effective. But I worry McDaniel is too far on the other end of the spectrum, and does not drive enough accountability and make them work hard enough. It becomes particularly hard when a bunch of players have just been paid, and bigly at that.

Flores, who I hate like poison, and who needed to go, at least his teams seemed to overachieve more than underachieve. The Dolphins are now 1-11 in their last 12 games against teams with winning records. Under Flores, Miami was actually 10-5 in December/January games. Under McDaniel, they are 4-10 including 0-2 in the playoffs. This year, we have not led a game for a single second (Jax won w a FG as time expired).

I think Smokes conclusion is right, we are a soft team and organization. I think primarily on the offensive side of the ball. Grier is also soft. There is just a lack of organizational oomph and toughness. They hand out contracts like candy - players and agents know we will most often cave and they take advantage of it. Look what Ramsey just got for himself at his ripe old age.

Then being in Miami, well it is a lot different than being in Buffalo where it is cold, and miserable, and just a tough place to be with nothing else to do other than to focus on football. This makes it more important to have elements in the organization to drive toughness, that we do not seem to have.

We need to find a way to toughen up, if we ever want to start beating good and tough teams and be in position to actually win playoff games.
 
NY8123 said:
I've said all of this to my buddies. The rebound game against Seattle changed my outlook 180 degrees.
LMAO. With a backup QB and no LT. That is what changed your mind on this regime?

I am willing to wait until they **** the bed to say anything like that, not when they lost a game where they were obviously going to lose.

Some of you people need to step away from the ledge or jump already. This is not going to be a good season for you all.
 
NY8123 said:
I've said all of this to my buddies. The (lack of) rebound game against Seattle changed my outlook 180 degrees.
Rebound game? Damn I turned down a great ticket to the game from my brother. I knew it was going to be a disaster having Skylord quarterback this team. It’s was even worse than I expected.
 
ramsey is a dog and so is poyer. But poyer is aged. Calalis is a dog.
But we are def are not good enough in trenches and when you have a back up qb. That is a problem.

Also def needs to step up in first half. I don't care they almost pitched shut second half. 17 points in first quarter is too much.
 
NY8123 said:
Zero. Zero toughness and it has been this way since Jimmy Johnson left.
I agree. I am very concerned part of the problem is just being in Miami. Same issue the Hurricanes seem to have had. Miami used to be a very tough place. Coincidentally the Dolphins and Canes were good. Now it is party time USA. The decline of both teams seemed coincident with Miami's move to becoming a party city, in the mid to late 80s give or take. Being here doesn't help. It is easier to build a tough organization in a place like Buffalo or Pittsburgh. Having said that, the Canes look to have turned it around, for the time being. BUT look who they brought in to do it, Cristobal, who is a total hard-ass. But finally, after all these years of being soft, the Canes actually do look tough. Cristobal is an OL guy too, he understands the importance of the trenches.
 
BennySwella said:
LMAO. With a backup QB and no LT. That is what changed your mind on this regime?

I am willing to wait until they **** the bed to say anything like that, not when they lost a game where they were obviously going to lose.

Some of you people need to step away from the ledge or jump already. This is not going to be a good season for you all.
Wtf does a "good season" mean to you?

Seriously, another card carrying member of the "Aqua colored glasses" bunch.
Some of us want SUCCESS, not HaViNg A fun SuNdAy. So spare us your condisending bullshit.

Enjoy rooting for another 5 to 8 win season.... if Grier remains with the team after this season, how are you gonna feel about our future?

Wait... is this another one of Chris Griers burners???

BennySwella said:
LMAO. With a backup QB and no LT. That is what changed your mind on this regime?

I am willing to wait until they **** the bed to say anything like that, not when they lost a game where they were obviously going to lose.

Some of you people need to step away from the ledge or jump already. This is not going to be a good season for you all.
You've got a left tackle that should have retired 2 years ago! You know the last time Armstead had a full season? NEVER.
You've got a QB who is now on barrowed time! I can overlook the contract, it actually isn't as bad as some make it out BUT, bye bye Tua, it's time.
You've got a head coach who isn't learning from his mistakes! Mike is making the same mistakes he made as a rookie HC, he isn't adapting at all or advancing.
You've got zero team leadership! Who is the tough hardnosed player(s) who are stepping up to call out this team for the absolute suck they are putting on the field?
You've got abysmal TE play! I can't remember a team with a worse TE group in terms of NFL performance. EVER!

You had a 1st and goal on the 2 yard line of Seattle down 17 - 3. Four attempts to make it a 1 score game and get back into it, good teams punch that **** into the endzone and get back in it, bad teams with zero toughness turn it over on downs!

Like it or not Tua is OUT and will be OUT for the foreseeable future, the earliest he can return is against Arizona, the team at that point might very well be 1-5, you might as well head into the draft at that point because this team, at least what I've seen isn't digging out of that hole.
 
NY8123 said:
You've got a left tackle that should have retired 2 years ago! You know the last time Armstead had a full season? NEVER.
You've got a QB who is now on barrowed time! I can overlook the contract, it actually isn't as bad as some make it out BUT, bye bye Tua, it's time.
You've got a head coach who isn't learning from his mistakes! Mike is making the same mistakes he made as a rookie HC, he isn't adapting at all or advancing.
You've got zero team leadership! Who is the tough hardnosed player(s) who are stepping up to call out this team for the absolute suck they are putting on the field?

You had a 1st and goal on the 2 yard line of Seattle down 17 - 3. Four attempts to make it a 1 score game and get back into it, good teams punch that **** into the endzone and get back in it, bad teams with zero toughness turn it over on downs!

Like it or not Tua is OUT and will be OUT for the foreseeable future, the earliest he can return is against Arizona, the team at that point might very well be 1-5 and at that point, you might as well head into the draft.
THIS. EXACTLY, SAME FOR THE COACH:

"You've got zero team leadership! Who is the tough hardnosed player(s) who are stepping up to call out this team for the absolute suck they are putting on the field?"
 
I agree with you analysis except Tyreek. He might have some dog in him but he is so caught up with his personal drama he doesn’t lead. I think Waddle has more dog in him.
 
bane said:
ramsey is a dog and so is poyer. But poyer is aged. Calalis is a dog.
But we are def are not good enough in trenches and when you have a back up qb. That is a problem.

Also def needs to step up in first half. I don't care they almost pitched shut second half. 17 points in first quarter is too much.
Click to expand...
Poyer needs to be a dog that stays on the porch aka bench. He’s a liability
 
