Dogs And Business Decisions - Is The Team And Organization Soft?

Interesting and somewhat funny rant from Nicky Smokes, have a listen, then my comments follow, or just read my comments that follow, which discuss some of his points, namely the issue of the team's toughness:





He makes the point that there are no dogs on the team, basically saying they are soft and don't have much fight.



I am not sure I totally agree.



The defense still seems to have it in them. It is the offense that is soft. Last year, even when injured at the end (no Chubb and Phillips), the defense held up OK, showed a lot of fight, and kept us in games, it was the offense that fell apart. This year the defense still has seemed reasonably tough to me and has shown some fight. I think Weaver gets the joke, especially given the organization he comes from.



The offense on the other hand, not much in the way of tough guys. Not saying there are not good football players on the offensive side, just that it is soft. Tua is soft-spoken, and has injury issues. Armstead is the leader of the OL, but always hurt, and a finesse guy. We do not have the physical player on the interior OL, that is a leader and gives the team a feeling of nasty. Tyreek I think is that guy, but he is a WR, and it is hard for it to come from that position. McDaniel, the architect of the offense, soft. The style of offense, is finesse oriented, and soft. I think the offensive side of the ball is where the toughness issues reside.



Poyer, before he came here, I think he said something to the effect that the Dolphins were soft, and you knew if you punched them in the mouth, they would cave. Being a defensive player, he was probably referring to the offense.



Speaking of McDaniel, he is an interesting contrast to the Raiders coach. See these comments he made after their last loss:



As the game went on," Pierce said, "I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we'll make business decisions going forward, as well. "We got our ass whupped ... I would have booed us too."



I have never heard McDaniel call anything out. He is quite the opposite in terms of leadership style. I guess I do not care what style someone has, as long as it is effective. But I worry McDaniel is too far on the other end of the spectrum, and does not drive enough accountability and make them work hard enough. It becomes particularly hard when a bunch of players have just been paid, and bigly at that.



Flores, who I hate like poison, and who needed to go, at least his teams seemed to overachieve more than underachieve. The Dolphins are now 1-11 in their last 12 games against teams with winning records. Under Flores, Miami was actually 10-5 in December/January games. Under McDaniel, they are 4-10 including 0-2 in the playoffs. This year, we have not led a game for a single second (Jax won w a FG as time expired).



I think Smokes conclusion is right, we are a soft team and organization. I think primarily on the offensive side of the ball. Grier is also soft. There is just a lack of organizational oomph and toughness. They hand out contracts like candy - players and agents know we will most often cave and they take advantage of it. Look what Ramsey just got for himself at his ripe old age.



Then being in Miami, well it is a lot different than being in Buffalo where it is cold, and miserable, and just a tough place to be with nothing else to do other than to focus on football. This makes it more important to have elements in the organization to drive toughness, that we do not seem to have.



We need to find a way to toughen up, if we ever want to start beating good and tough teams and be in position to actually win playoff games.