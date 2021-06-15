 Dol-Fan Dupree's Complete Waste Of Time 2021 Manifesto | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dol-Fan Dupree's Complete Waste Of Time 2021 Manifesto

It has been 14 years since I have posted it year and 12 years since I posted here period. God I am old. Where have the time gone? So sad. I used to be young. Anyway, since I have blocked too many people where I usually post this I thought it would be fun to post this here to see who I can block here. Bwa ha ha ha ha.

Last year was weird. There was no offseason. We didn't know there was going to be a season. Luckily the NFL doesn't care about their players, only about money so we were able to watch a full year. Now things are deceptively safe, so we are getting a lot of awesome offseason news. Until the Gamma variant wipes out humanity, we will have an offseason!

Now here is your least favorite waste of time, the article that Rob Konrad’s father demanded be taken off the internet Dol-Fan Dupree’s 2021 Manifesto. Take that Sporticus. He is probably dead. That is sad to think about. Toombs! Just for you, may you rest in peace. Or if you are still alive, umm, Toombs!



Tua Tagovailoa - I am excited about Tua. I was excited when the Dolphins drafted him. I was excited when he took the field. I thought his 2020 campaign was very good given the circumstances. He had a lot to go through and showed more than a lot of quarterbacks during their rookie year. Especially Rosen. His accuracy was on display, his ability to make good decisions. Then he got banged up and teams figured out the line just can’t communicate, and he struggled some. However, he still played hard. I thought they should have kept him on the bench last season, so I thought everything he did was gravy. I am looking forward to big steps by Tua – KEEP

Jacoby Brissett - I love Flores, however, there are too many ex-Patriots on this team. Still, Jacoby is a good back up to have on the team. He can be a starter in this league, he can come in and run some short yard offense, and he has some experience to help Tua. A solid signing. I hope he only plays in garbage time. – KEEP

Reid Sinnett – Did you know that Reid Sinnett got $150,000 signing bonus by the Bucs to sign as an UDFA? I didn’t until I read his wiki. Shows that big signing bonuses don’t mean to much for UDFA. He is going to feel the sting of the 17 game season as he won’t be able to play his 3 quarters in game 4. Poor guy. That was going to be his time to shine in the worst game of the year. Most likely practice squad – CUT

Myles Gaskin – Myles Gaskin reminds me of an old school runningback that starts 16 games and is middle of the road in yards. He has good enough quickness, good enough vision, good enough pass blocking, good enough, speed, good enough break tackle. He is the Mario in Super Mario Bros 2 of the Miami Dolphins. He is good at everything but a master of none. However, he fits what they are looking for on the offense and they can trust him to get positive yards if there is any positive yards, catch out of the backfield, and make the blocks. – KEEP

Salvon Ahmed – He is like Myles Gaskin but a little faster but not as good at everything else. He was his back up and then the starter for the Huskies. Pretty cool they were able to play on the team together. I don’t know if he makes the team over Jordan Scarlett. He is fine. The runningback position is not the exciting part of the Dolphins. Though if he takes the steps that Gaskin took from his rookie year to year 2 then Miami will have two very competent runningbacks – KEEP

Malcolm Brown – Malcolm Brown is a runningback that if he played during the 80s he would be talked about as one of the better runningbacks in the league. Like Barry Word or Natrone Means for the old school people out there. In today’s NFL, the bigger runningbacks are just not in style unless they are Henry. Still, Miami wants short yard backs and Malcolm Brown is a good short yard back. He is also good out of the backfield and hopefully didn’t gain a bunch of weight like Howard – KEEP

Gerrid Doaks – Looking at his college tape he looks like Myles Gaskin but bigger and less quick. A utility back who can do everything the Dolphins want him to do. He takes pride in his pass blocking. Which is good because that is what is going to make sure he makes the team. Runningbacks are a dime a dozen, however, runningbacks who can actually pass block are not. IMO, that is why Brieda didn’t see the field last season. They didn’t trust him. – KEEP

Patrick Laird – The intern might not make the team this year. He will have to beat out Doaks and Sarlett. He is very O.K. When he is on the field you know he will probably do what is asked. He will give you the yards that are available. Honestly if he makes the team or even starts would it be that surprising? All these runningbacks are very similar. They are fine at most things but not great at anything. I would like a great runningback , but it wasn’t in the cards. I wish he got the nickname Longarm, but there are just not enough One Piece fans in the U.S. – CUT

Jordan Scarlett – I like his last name. I like his first name. He seems fine. Had some injury issues, so I am surprised he wasn’t drafted by Miami. They love their injured players. Looking at his highlights he has good speed and is a hard runner. He might make the team. He might not. I don’t know. I am not God. No matter how much you worship me. Bow down to the manifesto master! – CUT

Malcolm Perry RB/WR – I guess I am going to put him at runningback. He is also a wide receiver. He has really good quickness. He showed it when he had a chance to play. If he makes the team it will probably be by being a special teams player and back up RB/WR and gadget player. A lot of it will be how much he has developed. It takes some time to learn if a QB to WR can bear fruit. We will see. – KEEP

DeVante Parker – When he is healthy, he is one of the better wide receivers in the league. The quarterbacks dream as you can just throw the ball up to him and there is a good chance that he will come down with the ball. He is good at running routes and catching with his hands. Surprisingly he isn’t that great at breaking tackles. Think a WR his size would be better at it. When he is hurt, he is not as good. Unfortunately like most bigger wide receivers he always seems to have a nagging injury. Still a fine wide receiver for his price – KEEP

Jaylen Waddle – My biggest disappointment this offseason is that someone hasn’t put a super cut of All-22 footage of Jaylen Waddle. I have seen some footage, but not enough. The plays where he doesn’t get the ball he is generally wide open. This is when running any route. His quickness is outstanding. His understanding on how to use his speed and leverage to get open is great. He doesn’t lose much speed when making his cuts. He is very quick. He can potentially be one of the best punt returners in the league as a rookie. Jaylen has the potential to be one of the best if not greatest in the league. I am excited – KEEP

Will Fuller – The sadness of Miami Dolphin’s free agency period got a whole lot better when Miami signed Will Fuller. There is a play where Bowden, Grant, and some other guy were in a bunch. Bowden ran an out route while Grant ran a go. This confused the corners for a second, both wide receivers were open. Tua threw the ball to Bowden who did end up getting the first down. I surmise that he did not throw the ball to Grant because he didn’t trust Grant to come down with the pass. Fuller can run this route and come down with the pass. He is also injury prone while being suspended for PED. However, when he is on the field he is really good. Miami Dolphin’s offense should be a lot more exciting next season – KEEP

Lynn Bowden – In any other offseason Lynn Bowden would be a player that I would be the most excited to see what he can do in the offense. He is a great athlete. The fact Miami was able to get him due to what looks like the Raiders being jerks, is great. A lot of times players that are traded before their rookie season start do not work out. With no offseason in Miami’s offense, he was able to become a contributor. Just happens to be not as athletic as Waddle or as accomplished as Fuller so I think he is being forgotten. He could surprise next season, though might also get lost in the shuffle. Should at least be a good role player – KEEP

Jakeem Grant – I like Jakeem Grant. Short and stocky, he reminds me of my dad, who is also short. Unfortunately just like my dad he has let me down too many times. Sorry, that is not true, I just thought it would be fun to go really dark right there. Well, it is true about Grant. He gets open, but he doesn’t catch the ball consistently in big situations. His drop rate isn’t the worst in the league; however, he tends to drop or bobble the ball on third downs. He is an electric punt returner. I do believe Miami could get a future draft pick for him or maybe a player some other team just has too much talent to keep. But I only gave me two options. – CUT

Mack Hollins – He once came to a game dressed as Monkey D. Luffy. One of the most popular characters in Japan. I do love One Piece. I started watching it over 20 years ago. It is still going strong. Mack Hollins is also strong. However, he is also not the greatest wide receiver. Too many drops as well. A great special teamer, however, I think Miami can find another one of those in their other positions. I think his future should have been tight end. He is good at blocking. Too much talent. – CUT

Albert Wilson – He is Omar’s darling in the OTAs this season. That doesn’t help his case. Before he got hurt he looked like he was going to be a really good wide receiver. He is great speed and quickness. I don’t know if he plays special teams. That would help his case if he did. His cap number is kind of high. This one is harder than the quadratic equation. – CUT

Preston Williams – He is a decent wide receiver who is injury prone. So of course the Dolphins love him. Getting hurt his both of his first two seasons is not good. However, he is also really cheap. Miami have Devante Parker who gets hurt a lot. I think Preston Williams will make the team and be a healthy scratch until Parker or Fuller are hurt. Playing the depth game. Since I don’t want him on special teams. – KEEP

Allen Hurns – I know I am probably one of the few people who does not want Allen Hurns on the team. It is nothing personal. I think he is a fine wide receiver, however, fine is the enemy of great. Or some BS self help quote. Plus he is 29. That is ancient in Miami – CUT

Robert Foster – This guy is interesting. He had a really good rookie season. In fact he had a 7 game stretch where he caught 25 for 511 yards and 3 touchdowns. You would think, “Skies the limit.” Turns out the limit was the sky as he did not even get over 100 yards in the next season or the season after, TOTAL! He is a very good athlete, #2 WR in his highschool class. Good size, speed. I don’t know what his deal is. Could be a surprise player – CUT

Kai Locksley – QB in college. Good athlete. Less than two years after his brother died he got into some trouble. So I am not going to joke. I hope he is able to take the next step in Miami. Most likely a practice squad player. These QBs to WRs generally take a few years. – CUT

Kirk Merritt – Last year’s hope gets another chance this year. He is another really good athlete. Not having an offseason last year probably didn’t help him. Didn’t help anyone really. Stupid Covid. Miami’s wide receivers have really good speed and quickness. He might surprise. – CUT
 
Mike Gesicki – Mike took a step in the right direction his third year in the NFL. Each year his catches, yards, and touchdowns have increased. What is kind of cool is that his targets are actually down from his 2nd to his 3rd year. He is a very big target with a great wing span. Last season he had two of the most athletic one handed catches in the NFL. He is a pretty good route runner and should be a decent part of the offense. Though with Fuller and Waddle, that might eat into some of his targets. This season will be big for him because he is going to want to get PAID! $$$$ - KEEP

Durham Smythe – I know this is petty but I am mad at him because I thought his name was pronounced Smith, and I swear that is how people pronounced it during his rookie year. Now it turns out to be Smith with a long i. Like the villain in Spider-Man. I don’t know what to think about that. I also don’t know if he is going to make the team. Mostly because who Miami drafted in the third round. Because that player is like a better version of Smythe. Smythe is fine, but Miami has too many tight ends – KEEP

Hunter Long – The shock of the draft. Even though I have had people explain why they drafted Long in the third round, I still do not really get it. Though Smythe and Gesicki are on the last year of their rookie contracts, so it does kind of make sense. I didn’t realize tight end was so important to this offense. This draft pick proves me wrong. He looks like an upgrade on Smythe on receiving and a downgrade in blocking, but not by much. He is more of a prototypical tight end. Though tight ends generally don’t do great their rookie year, so he will probably be kind of redshirted this season – KEEP

Adam Shaheen – If Hunter Long looks like he is ready to take some snaps, does Shaheen go? Shaheen is a fine athlete. A good enough tight end. He isn’t much to write about, so I will top – CUT

Cethan Carter – Looks to be a special teams signing. He also looked like a decent pass catcher in college. Too many tight ends. I think Miami keeps him over Shaheen or maybe Smythe. I do not know. When it comes to tight end I have no idea what Miami is going to do. They might trade Gesicki. – KEEP

Chris Myarick – Sometimes in life you see a guy in preseason and think, “I hope he can develop.” For me Myarick was that guy. He looks like he could be a fine all around tight end. However, Miami drafted their fine all around tight end in Long. Shows how much development Myarick has made. Maybe. I don’t know. I just say stuff – CUT

Carl Tucker – This guy can block. Look at his tape. He blocks like a mad man. Some tight ends are like, “I don’t want to block, it might hurt my precious hands.” Carl is like, “I will crush my hands to crush my opponents will! I will block them so hard that their children will not be able to make the tackle when they play football. I will make this village run with the corpses of the people I have blocked into the end zone on a goal line play!” He might make it as a FB/TE – KEEP

Jibri Blount – If he makes the team it will be practice squad. Period. He is a basketball player. A few of those worked in the past. Most of them have failed – CUT

Matt Skura – Because of him I know what the “Yips” are. He was a fine center until one day he forgot how to snap the ball. It is weird how that happens. Probably just got in his head. You know like when you try to go to sleep and you keep on telling yourself you need to go to sleep and the more you try to go to sleep you can’t go to sleep? I imagine it is something like that but instead of getting over it you develop insomnia. At one point he was a good center. Now he is just a cheap guy trying to make the team. Cheap. I love the fact that he makes more in one game than I do in a year and I am calling him cheap. – KEEP

Tyler Gauthier – Turns out you pronounce his last name GOTH-year. Speaking of that this draft was ridiculous in how they tried to correct in 2020 draft. Last years draft was two interesting tidbits and then a tragedy. For example, “Started Football in Highschool. Ran track and won state in the 100 meters. Aunt and Uncle died in a tragic boat crash.” Which was BS. Why remind people of their worst day on what should be one of their best? This year was two interesting tidbits and then wackiness. Like, “Started Football in Highschool. Ran track and won state in the 100 meters. Was called Pog by his college teammates for having the biggest pog collection.” I mean what the hell? Just stick with football! – CUT

Cameron Tom – Center is one of the Dolphins weaknesses in the sense that Cameron Tom could be the starting center or he could be cut. I have no idea. – CUT

Michael Deiter – Jack of all trades, master of none on the offensive line. In college he started at Tackle, Guard, and Center. So far in the NFL he hasn’t done that well at guard. He did look decent enough last year when he did have to play. However, he was very much down in the depth chart. This is his chance to earn the center position. I think – KEEP

Robert Hunt – I love his run blocking. I love it! Watching him move people is so much fun. His pass blocking was “meh”, so he is being kicked inside to guard. I like the way Flores does it. He allows people to earn the starting role and then fits them where they should be if they can’t get it done. He was a fine tackle, he can be an all pro guard. I look forward to see his development – KEEP

Solomon Kindley – Until the rookie wall, Kindley was one of my favorite players to watch. He was great at run blocking last year for a rookie without a real offseason. Now he has a full off season. Will he have a sophomore slump or take the next step this year? I hope he takes the next step and continues to knock people on their *** – KEEP

D.J. Fluker – Interesting signing. He might make the team, he might not. He could be good. I don’t know. – KEEP

Robert Jones – Watching his college tape is fun. He loves to block and it shows. He reminds me of Rex Hadnot. A player who looks great when they are hat on hat, but when they are in space, doesn’t look as great. He might make the team. Let’s say he will. Why not? Youth forever! – KEEP

Larnel Coleman – He has everything you want in an offensive linemen minus the ability. He needs work. Lots of work. Gives up on too many plays, I do not like that. However, he has arms of a really long armed animal. I am sorry, I can’t think of one. He is a fine athlete. I think he is practice squad material – CUT

Jesse Davis – Oh Jesse Davis. Can the Dolphins ever quit you? Sometimes he starts. Sometimes he is utility back up. Sometimes he looks O.K. Sometimes he looks like hot garbage. He is fine. I think either him or DJ Fluker make the team. That is just my guess – KEEP

Liam Eichenberg – Oh, person I had no idea who he was until after Miami drafted him. He gave up zero sacks. Which some of it is luck. Like he could have let up a sack if the QB didn’t do something to mitigate the sack. Has a problem with really athletic DEs, but so do all tackles who are available in the 2nd round. Will probably be the starting right tackle. He is very consistent. Even when he misses blocks he does so in a consistent way. You can plan around that. I stole that from someone. I don’t know who. Makes sense – KEEP

Austin Jackson – Someone who I did not think was going to be ready to play. He shouldn’t even have played his final year in college. Donated bone marrow and didn’t have strength in his lower body because of that. Lower body is very important for offensive linemen. Needs to work on his technique a lot. Hopefully he did. He has the athleticism. – KEEP

Jonathan Hubbard – Oh Jonathan Hubbard, spent last season on practice squad. Will probably be there again – CUT

Adam Pankey – He played last year as an extra lineman. Didn’t seem to embarrass himself. His contract is as big as DJ Fluker and just a little bit smaller than Skura. The NFL is weird. He might be also in the Davis, Fluker race. So I put Fluker back on the menu! Bad Lord of the Rings reference – CUT

Jermaine Eluemuno – Dolphins cut Pariss for this guy. I better complete this thing or I will be editing it all the time. This guy has actually done pretty O.K. in the NFL. He might make it as a back up. Dolphins are making sure they are going to win this year – CUT

Durval Queiroz Neto – This guy is so important to the Dolphins plans that the MiamiDolphins.com roster has him as a rookie even though this is his third year on the Dolphins roster. He is a free roster spot through the International Player Pathway Program. Must be good at practicing. De Fault, two of my favorite words in the English language – Homer Simpson – KEEP
 
Emmanuel Ogbah – He signed a two year prove it deal and last year he proved to be a good cog in Miami’s defense. He was one of the best at getting to the quarterback from a certain position that I am not going to look up because I am lazy and I need to spend the extra time trying to learn who in the hell is Tino Ellis. I might have looked him up before but I don’t remember that **** right now. Anyway, he is a pretty good pash rusher and I do hope Miami extends him to a good deal for both sides – KEEP

Zach Sieler – He is the type of player that is very easy to root for. He is a player who Miami signed off of another team and has performed well. It is almost like we stole from the Ravens. You fools! Didn’t you see the awesomeness of Zach Sieler!?!?!? He isn’t one of the best in the league but he is a good role player that all teams need. – KEEP

Tyshun Render – My 2nd biggest disappointment after running back of the offseason is the lack of small school bad ***. Kai is kind of like that but he is playing another position. The DEs are fun to watch tape because you get to the point where you just feel sorry for the quarterback. Then you dream of him hitting NFL quarterbacks. Generally they fizzle out. Fede turned into an O.K. role player type. Good luck Tyshun, your college highlights are fun to watch – KEEP

Jason Strowbridge – What can I say about Jason Strowbridge. When he was drafted no one was excited. Everyone was excited about Weaver. Weaver got cut before the season and Strowbridge got some playing time. Was he great? No. Was he bad? No. It is probably between him and Ledbetter – KEEP

Jonathan Ledbetter – Sometimes when you do this and get to the defense you get tired. You think to yourself, who is Miami going to keep. Ledbetter or Strowbridge? Both are about the same. Both showed they were alright but could improve. Then you realize that Strowbridge was ahead at the website I copied this from, and you just say, **** it. Strowbridge – CUT

Nick Coe – I search who he is and Wikipedia has a nice tidbit that he is the same height as Jason Strowbridge. Thank you for that Wikipedia. I should have google’d instead of bing’d – CUT

Christian Wilkins – I think he is better than what people say he is. People like looking at stats. But when you look at the tape you will see Wilkins taking on two guys to open up a person who is blitzing, which was his job on that play. Or at least it looks like his job on that play. PFF doesn’t count that. Or maybe they do. I doubt it. **** PFF and their linemen rankings. Anyways, a fun player, good leader, and I like the fact that he is a Miami Dolphin – KEEP

Raekwon Davis – Seeing Flores excited when he was drafted last season was a sight to behold. He was the typical looked like an early first round pick but then got lazy and coasted off his talent in college. Then there were reports that he was just playing his role in college and was a big leader. You never know if those are true. Looks like it might be because he played really good for a rookie without a real offseason. I am excited to see what he does with a real off season – KEEP

Adam Butler – What can I say about Adam Bulter that I haven’t said before? Probably not much because I believe this is the first time I wrote about Adam Butler. Let’s use the search function of thephins.com. I did post something. And I quote, “I forgot we signed Adam Butler” – Dol-Fan Dupree. Yup, that says it all. Ex-Patriot so – KEEP

John Jenkins – He played for the Dolphins before. He was alright. – CUT

Jerome Johnson – Undrafted free agent. Probably a practice squad guy. Boring name though. I hope he has a cool nickname. Like “snacks” because in college he liked Doritos. Too bad he wasn’t drafted. Then the NFL Network could put out one of those unnecessary tidbits on him. Now I want Doritos. I told my friend to bring Doritos and she bought cool ranch Doritos. If I wanted Cool Ranch I would have said Cool Ranch. I mean seriously, Nacho Cheese is the default. That is like saying I want potato chips and you bring BBQ chips. Still ate them because, free cool ranch Doritos. But I did judge her for it. – CUT

Benito Jones – You got to love the darlings of CKParrotHead. He liked this guy. He was fine. He might make the team. I am just going to say he isn’t. – CUT

Jaelan Phillips – Jaelen Phillips is the cryptocurrency of this draft. If he hits, he will hit big! He has the talent level of all of the DEs that have went in the top of the draft. Plus he has an excellent motor plus pass rushing skills that are beyond pure athletics. He plays the run well and makes what I like to call annoying plays. You know those plays where it looks like the team is going to get some yards and then out of nowhere JJ Watt makes the tackle. If he hits, Miami got a potential All-Pro and maybe hall of famer. However, he also has concussion issues. They could be done, but you know how the brain works. It doesn’t like to get hit. Hopefully his injury history is behind him. I am very excited to see him play – KEEP

Jerome Baker – Jerome Baker got paid! Was surprisingly a good blitzer in this defense. Played much better in second half. IMO, he is getting rewarded for very good play, great leadership, and instant buy in of what they were doing. Sometimes it pays to buy into the system. Sometimes you are McCained. Stupid Drizzy being right. I like Baker. I think he does things that don’t show up in stat books. I think a lot of stats are wrong when looking at defense. What matters is, does he do what Flores want him to do. He does – KEEP

Benardrick McKinney – I liked last years defense. I saw one glaring weakness. A weakness that bothered me a lot. The lack of a middle linebacker. Roberts was alright shooting. Hill was better at the pass defense. Both were not that great. Fine off the bench in a pinch but not someone you really want starting. McKinney is some one you really want starting. He is a great middle linebacker. Great. I am interested to see him play. I think he is going under the radar in a lot of fans mind. I barely hear him talked about – KEEP

Andrew Van Ginkel – I am not going to lie. One reason I rooted for Van Ginkel is because I liked the last name. Saying that one thing I noticed about him was that he seemed to do his homework. He would just make plays in preseason like he knew what he was doing. Like stopping a screen by sniffing it out early type plays. I thought there was something there. Turns out I was right. Last season he improved his strength and made a lot of big plays for the phins. Quick instincts. – KEEP

Elandon Roberts - I am being completely honest. After the top four linebackers, if you count Jaelan, I have no idea what Miami is going to do. They could keep Roberts, though he is coming off of a major injury. They PUP him. Keep him for safe keeping. He is a likable player. Plays fullback as well. Fun to watch shooting a hole to get the runningback get a 3 yard loss. Not a great player but one of those good role players and back ups. I am going to guess he just won’t come back from injury – CUT

Brennan Scarlett – like this is what I mean. They signed him. Do they like him? Do they have him in his plans? I barely know who he is. I am too busy looking up COVID-19 numbers in India and freaking out with the Delta Variant to keep up with NFL Football players. He might make the team. I don’t know. Why are you pressing me? – KEEP

Duke Riley – Not the Duke I thought they would sign. I hope he makes the team. As a fan of Tenacious D, I do like saying, “Kick *** Duke.” It is probably him or Sam. I will go with Kick *** Duke – KEEP

Sam Eguavoen – The great Canadian from Texas. He played in the CFL and then went to Miami. Which is pretty cool. He is no Cam Wake, but who is? I miss Cam Wake. I love Cam Wake. He is a fine role player special teamer – CUT

Kylan Johnson – UFDA last year from Pitt. Started out at Florida. That is what the Miami Dolphins bio tells me. Looks like he left because he wanted playing time. I have no idea. – CUT

Calvin Munson – I did this last in 2019. I made a joke about him being Munson’d. A joke about the Kingpin movie. The movie about bowling. One of my favorite movies. There is a rumor they are doing a sequel or remaking it or something. I don’t know. To me there are too many man loses bowling hand and has to teach an Amish kid how to bowl to win the $500,000 Las Vegas Bowling tournament but ends up having to enter himself, loses and then gets an endorsement from Trojan Condoms because of his nickname Rubber Man due to his rubber hand he used for bowling. A tale that has been done to death! – CUT

Xavien Howard – I am in my 40s. I have been a Miami Dolphin fan for a long time. The last 20 years I have found that the Dolphin fans love to crap on their good players. Right when they get a good one they want to trade him for draft picks. Which is extra sad because for the last 20 years Miami’s draft picks haven’t been much to write home about. If X keeps this up he will be in the talks for the Hall of Fame. Such a great reason to trade him. That is what good teams do, they trade all of their best players. Just ask the Jaguars how good they are after trading all of their good defensive players. We already tanked! – KEEP

Byron Jones – I think Jones had an underrated season. Yes he did let up a little too many yards, but what doesn’t show up in the stat sheet is how many sacks and pressures because he shut his guy down. Analytics is something to enhance football, it will never be the above all and end all of football. This isn’t baseball. Too many things happening on the field at the same time. Though I do think he shouldn’t be making more than X. Though I can say the game without him was painful and Miami’s defense looked a lot better with him. – KEEP

Noah Igbinoghene – OMG! He was a first round pick and didn’t set the world on fire! OMG! Miami could have drafted a runningback. OMG! I am a whiney Dolphin fan. OMG! I look forward to seeing his continued development – KEEP

Nik Needham – Nik Needham looked like the worst cornerback I have ever seen play in the preseason of 2019. Then he looked good enough for a while people were like, “Rookie of the Year.” Then he came back down to being decent. Got excited last year. Then he didn’t look that great. Then he stepped up again. Interesting player. He sucks in Madden 21. However, Madden 21 sucks. So I won’t hold that against him. EA SUCKS! – KEEP

Justin Coleman – Interesting signing with Nik Needham and Jamal Perry already on the team. Might be an upgrade on both of them. Really good slot cornerback – KEEP

Jamal Perry – He changed his last name. I forgot what the old last name was. So I will hold it against him. Edit: I had to keep two players – KEEP

Javaris Davis – MiamiDolphins.com, what is up with the PDFs for Bios? Couldn’t you use a database and dynamically create the content based on that database? Making me download a pdf. Don’t you know I have a 3 terrabyte hard drive? You are wasting space! Spent time on Dolphins practice squad. Then was poached by Kansas City. Now he is back. If he is lucky that will be his career. Just bouncing from team to team making hundreds of thousands of dollars. If he is good he will make a team. Good luck buddy – CUT

Jaytlin Askew – Rookie free agent from Georgia Tech. ESPN has no available information. His PDF on MiamiDolphins.com says coming soon. That doesn’t look good. Though there is a labor shortage, maybe they couldn’t find an intern to work for free to put in his information – CUT

Tino Ellis – A WR to DB convert in college. Needs to learn technique. At least that is what the Draft Network says. So practice squad material unless he took a big step this offseason. – CUT

Trill Williams – I hope he makes the team. I like how Miami poached him. Suck it Ireland! We got Trill – CUT

Eric Rowe – He is alright. Had some troubles against the BEST TIGHT ENDS IN THE LEAGUE! So did most corners who were in charge of trying to shut down the best tight ends in the league. – KEEP

Jason McCourty – Flores really likes him. I am tired of doing this. Is going to play safety. Should be fine. – KEEP

Terrell Bonds – We must break the bonds that shackle us! Huh, he played for Memphis Express. Now that is not a good mascot. – CUT

Clayton Fejedelem – When he made it out on the field due to injury, I was not a fan. Not a fan at all. He wasn’t Worrell bad, but he wasn’t good. Hopefully Miami has replaced him with one of their other signings – CUT

Nate Holley – Oh yea, I remember him. He was also a Canadian. Wow, he started off from the IFL Nebraska Danger. You know I am getting bored of this when I am just looking at the wiki. Rookie of the year for Canada. Might not make the team in the NFL – CUT

Brian Cole II – I always thought it would be fun to have a family name to pass down. My name is boring enough that my son’s or son’s son’s future wife won’t say “Hell no!” I say that because my friend’s dad is a third and his name is Lancelot. His wife was not naming her son Lancelot. Developmental player – CUT

Jevon Holland – Interesting player. Very good at slot. Great range. Good safety. He is a ball hawk. Could be a huge asset to the defense if he is able to contribute right away. I am excited – KEEP

Brandon Jones – Brandon Jones is proof that studying pays off. He couldn’t work out during the combine of 2019 so he learned every team’s defense and wow’d people during the interview. Last season for Miami he played pretty good for a rookie. Hopefully he can build on that and continue to be a good contributor to the defense. – KEEP
 
Jason Sanders – If he keeps this up he will be one of the Dolphins best kickers. He had an amazing season last year. Great job! – KEEP

Michael Palardy - I am not looking him up. You do it. He is the only punter on the team. – KEEP

Blake Ferguson – Who is Miami going to keep? The long snapper they drafted last year in the 7th round who didn’t make a mistake. Or the other guy? – KEEP

Rex Sunahara – The other guy – CUT

I am excited for this season. Last year was a weird year for football. The offseason did not allow players to get the usual work in. And even with that only one player from the 2020 draft class did nothing. All at least did something and showed they at least belong on the field. Some need more work than others. Two are in danger of getting cut (Perry and Strowbridge), however, so far that is a pretty good class. This season brought in three really good athletes in Waddle, Phillips, and Holland plus what could become a solid tackle.

I know a lot of people wanted Miami to go big in free agency, however, they have been bringing in a lot of young guys and it is time to see what they can do. Yes, bring in the veterans who can step up if the 2nd/3rd year man doesn’t make that step. That is just smart football. But they built the team they wanted to build and I am excited to see what happens. If enough young guys take a step from last season, this could be a team that contends for a Superbowl. I also believe in the NFL that if you make the playoffs and deserve to be there (not squeak in) then you are a superbowl contender. Like the Titans of 2020 playoffs. Once you are in the playoffs, you can make the big dance. This is a team that has a shot.

Of course, things will have to go right. Players who are young need to take a next step, there needs to be relatively low injury, and Tua needs to at least be a consistent NFL starting quarterback. This team has really good talent. IMO, they have really good players. Let’s go Phins!
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,274
Reaction score
9,655
Location
NE, Indiana
Welcome back to the site man, thanks for posting all these write ups, I have yet to read it all, but I’ll comb through it later. Looking foreword to it.

Not sure what happened on the prior site and you blocking guys - but just be respectful to your fellow posters here, and hopefully we have no issues! 🙃

plenty of opinions to go around here so you’ll find somewhere to fit in no doubt
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
11,168
Reaction score
13,257
If I counted correctly, you're at 55 Keepers. Unless you're allowing for inevitable injuries, you might need to cut a few more and even allow room for late addition FA's and waiver wire acquisitions.
 
Digital said:
If I counted correctly, you're at 55 Keepers. Unless you're allowing for inevitable injuries, you might need to cut a few more and even allow room for late addition FA's and waiver wire acquisitions.
Click to expand...

Then I would be 1 off because the Brazilian is a free roster spot.

There will be an injury.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,780
Reaction score
8,432
Click to expand...

Not going to pick on any one player, but I think some top ST guys will stick
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,749
Reaction score
9,838
Location
West Palm Beach
AWESOME write up! Now if you can direct me to the cliff notes version or …..for dummies version I’d much appreciate it.
 
