Dol-Fan Dupree's Complete Waste Of Time 2021 Manifesto

Emmanuel Ogbah – He signed a two year prove it deal and last year he proved to be a good cog in Miami’s defense. He was one of the best at getting to the quarterback from a certain position that I am not going to look up because I am lazy and I need to spend the extra time trying to learn who in the hell is Tino Ellis. I might have looked him up before but I don’t remember that **** right now. Anyway, he is a pretty good pash rusher and I do hope Miami extends him to a good deal for both sides – KEEP



Zach Sieler – He is the type of player that is very easy to root for. He is a player who Miami signed off of another team and has performed well. It is almost like we stole from the Ravens. You fools! Didn’t you see the awesomeness of Zach Sieler!?!?!? He isn’t one of the best in the league but he is a good role player that all teams need. – KEEP



Tyshun Render – My 2nd biggest disappointment after running back of the offseason is the lack of small school bad ***. Kai is kind of like that but he is playing another position. The DEs are fun to watch tape because you get to the point where you just feel sorry for the quarterback. Then you dream of him hitting NFL quarterbacks. Generally they fizzle out. Fede turned into an O.K. role player type. Good luck Tyshun, your college highlights are fun to watch – KEEP



Jason Strowbridge – What can I say about Jason Strowbridge. When he was drafted no one was excited. Everyone was excited about Weaver. Weaver got cut before the season and Strowbridge got some playing time. Was he great? No. Was he bad? No. It is probably between him and Ledbetter – KEEP



Jonathan Ledbetter – Sometimes when you do this and get to the defense you get tired. You think to yourself, who is Miami going to keep. Ledbetter or Strowbridge? Both are about the same. Both showed they were alright but could improve. Then you realize that Strowbridge was ahead at the website I copied this from, and you just say, **** it. Strowbridge – CUT



Nick Coe – I search who he is and Wikipedia has a nice tidbit that he is the same height as Jason Strowbridge. Thank you for that Wikipedia. I should have google’d instead of bing’d – CUT



Christian Wilkins – I think he is better than what people say he is. People like looking at stats. But when you look at the tape you will see Wilkins taking on two guys to open up a person who is blitzing, which was his job on that play. Or at least it looks like his job on that play. PFF doesn’t count that. Or maybe they do. I doubt it. **** PFF and their linemen rankings. Anyways, a fun player, good leader, and I like the fact that he is a Miami Dolphin – KEEP



Raekwon Davis – Seeing Flores excited when he was drafted last season was a sight to behold. He was the typical looked like an early first round pick but then got lazy and coasted off his talent in college. Then there were reports that he was just playing his role in college and was a big leader. You never know if those are true. Looks like it might be because he played really good for a rookie without a real offseason. I am excited to see what he does with a real off season – KEEP



Adam Butler – What can I say about Adam Bulter that I haven’t said before? Probably not much because I believe this is the first time I wrote about Adam Butler. Let’s use the search function of thephins.com. I did post something. And I quote, “I forgot we signed Adam Butler” – Dol-Fan Dupree. Yup, that says it all. Ex-Patriot so – KEEP



John Jenkins – He played for the Dolphins before. He was alright. – CUT



Jerome Johnson – Undrafted free agent. Probably a practice squad guy. Boring name though. I hope he has a cool nickname. Like “snacks” because in college he liked Doritos. Too bad he wasn’t drafted. Then the NFL Network could put out one of those unnecessary tidbits on him. Now I want Doritos. I told my friend to bring Doritos and she bought cool ranch Doritos. If I wanted Cool Ranch I would have said Cool Ranch. I mean seriously, Nacho Cheese is the default. That is like saying I want potato chips and you bring BBQ chips. Still ate them because, free cool ranch Doritos. But I did judge her for it. – CUT



Benito Jones – You got to love the darlings of CKParrotHead. He liked this guy. He was fine. He might make the team. I am just going to say he isn’t. – CUT



Jaelan Phillips – Jaelen Phillips is the cryptocurrency of this draft. If he hits, he will hit big! He has the talent level of all of the DEs that have went in the top of the draft. Plus he has an excellent motor plus pass rushing skills that are beyond pure athletics. He plays the run well and makes what I like to call annoying plays. You know those plays where it looks like the team is going to get some yards and then out of nowhere JJ Watt makes the tackle. If he hits, Miami got a potential All-Pro and maybe hall of famer. However, he also has concussion issues. They could be done, but you know how the brain works. It doesn’t like to get hit. Hopefully his injury history is behind him. I am very excited to see him play – KEEP



Jerome Baker – Jerome Baker got paid! Was surprisingly a good blitzer in this defense. Played much better in second half. IMO, he is getting rewarded for very good play, great leadership, and instant buy in of what they were doing. Sometimes it pays to buy into the system. Sometimes you are McCained. Stupid Drizzy being right. I like Baker. I think he does things that don’t show up in stat books. I think a lot of stats are wrong when looking at defense. What matters is, does he do what Flores want him to do. He does – KEEP



Benardrick McKinney – I liked last years defense. I saw one glaring weakness. A weakness that bothered me a lot. The lack of a middle linebacker. Roberts was alright shooting. Hill was better at the pass defense. Both were not that great. Fine off the bench in a pinch but not someone you really want starting. McKinney is some one you really want starting. He is a great middle linebacker. Great. I am interested to see him play. I think he is going under the radar in a lot of fans mind. I barely hear him talked about – KEEP



Andrew Van Ginkel – I am not going to lie. One reason I rooted for Van Ginkel is because I liked the last name. Saying that one thing I noticed about him was that he seemed to do his homework. He would just make plays in preseason like he knew what he was doing. Like stopping a screen by sniffing it out early type plays. I thought there was something there. Turns out I was right. Last season he improved his strength and made a lot of big plays for the phins. Quick instincts. – KEEP



Elandon Roberts - I am being completely honest. After the top four linebackers, if you count Jaelan, I have no idea what Miami is going to do. They could keep Roberts, though he is coming off of a major injury. They PUP him. Keep him for safe keeping. He is a likable player. Plays fullback as well. Fun to watch shooting a hole to get the runningback get a 3 yard loss. Not a great player but one of those good role players and back ups. I am going to guess he just won’t come back from injury – CUT



Brennan Scarlett – like this is what I mean. They signed him. Do they like him? Do they have him in his plans? I barely know who he is. I am too busy looking up COVID-19 numbers in India and freaking out with the Delta Variant to keep up with NFL Football players. He might make the team. I don’t know. Why are you pressing me? – KEEP



Duke Riley – Not the Duke I thought they would sign. I hope he makes the team. As a fan of Tenacious D, I do like saying, “Kick *** Duke.” It is probably him or Sam. I will go with Kick *** Duke – KEEP



Sam Eguavoen – The great Canadian from Texas. He played in the CFL and then went to Miami. Which is pretty cool. He is no Cam Wake, but who is? I miss Cam Wake. I love Cam Wake. He is a fine role player special teamer – CUT



Kylan Johnson – UFDA last year from Pitt. Started out at Florida. That is what the Miami Dolphins bio tells me. Looks like he left because he wanted playing time. I have no idea. – CUT



Calvin Munson – I did this last in 2019. I made a joke about him being Munson’d. A joke about the Kingpin movie. The movie about bowling. One of my favorite movies. There is a rumor they are doing a sequel or remaking it or something. I don’t know. To me there are too many man loses bowling hand and has to teach an Amish kid how to bowl to win the $500,000 Las Vegas Bowling tournament but ends up having to enter himself, loses and then gets an endorsement from Trojan Condoms because of his nickname Rubber Man due to his rubber hand he used for bowling. A tale that has been done to death! – CUT



Xavien Howard – I am in my 40s. I have been a Miami Dolphin fan for a long time. The last 20 years I have found that the Dolphin fans love to crap on their good players. Right when they get a good one they want to trade him for draft picks. Which is extra sad because for the last 20 years Miami’s draft picks haven’t been much to write home about. If X keeps this up he will be in the talks for the Hall of Fame. Such a great reason to trade him. That is what good teams do, they trade all of their best players. Just ask the Jaguars how good they are after trading all of their good defensive players. We already tanked! – KEEP



Byron Jones – I think Jones had an underrated season. Yes he did let up a little too many yards, but what doesn’t show up in the stat sheet is how many sacks and pressures because he shut his guy down. Analytics is something to enhance football, it will never be the above all and end all of football. This isn’t baseball. Too many things happening on the field at the same time. Though I do think he shouldn’t be making more than X. Though I can say the game without him was painful and Miami’s defense looked a lot better with him. – KEEP



Noah Igbinoghene – OMG! He was a first round pick and didn’t set the world on fire! OMG! Miami could have drafted a runningback. OMG! I am a whiney Dolphin fan. OMG! I look forward to seeing his continued development – KEEP



Nik Needham – Nik Needham looked like the worst cornerback I have ever seen play in the preseason of 2019. Then he looked good enough for a while people were like, “Rookie of the Year.” Then he came back down to being decent. Got excited last year. Then he didn’t look that great. Then he stepped up again. Interesting player. He sucks in Madden 21. However, Madden 21 sucks. So I won’t hold that against him. EA SUCKS! – KEEP



Justin Coleman – Interesting signing with Nik Needham and Jamal Perry already on the team. Might be an upgrade on both of them. Really good slot cornerback – KEEP



Jamal Perry – He changed his last name. I forgot what the old last name was. So I will hold it against him. Edit: I had to keep two players – KEEP



Javaris Davis – MiamiDolphins.com, what is up with the PDFs for Bios? Couldn’t you use a database and dynamically create the content based on that database? Making me download a pdf. Don’t you know I have a 3 terrabyte hard drive? You are wasting space! Spent time on Dolphins practice squad. Then was poached by Kansas City. Now he is back. If he is lucky that will be his career. Just bouncing from team to team making hundreds of thousands of dollars. If he is good he will make a team. Good luck buddy – CUT



Jaytlin Askew – Rookie free agent from Georgia Tech. ESPN has no available information. His PDF on MiamiDolphins.com says coming soon. That doesn’t look good. Though there is a labor shortage, maybe they couldn’t find an intern to work for free to put in his information – CUT



Tino Ellis – A WR to DB convert in college. Needs to learn technique. At least that is what the Draft Network says. So practice squad material unless he took a big step this offseason. – CUT



Trill Williams – I hope he makes the team. I like how Miami poached him. Suck it Ireland! We got Trill – CUT



Eric Rowe – He is alright. Had some troubles against the BEST TIGHT ENDS IN THE LEAGUE! So did most corners who were in charge of trying to shut down the best tight ends in the league. – KEEP



Jason McCourty – Flores really likes him. I am tired of doing this. Is going to play safety. Should be fine. – KEEP



Terrell Bonds – We must break the bonds that shackle us! Huh, he played for Memphis Express. Now that is not a good mascot. – CUT



Clayton Fejedelem – When he made it out on the field due to injury, I was not a fan. Not a fan at all. He wasn’t Worrell bad, but he wasn’t good. Hopefully Miami has replaced him with one of their other signings – CUT



Nate Holley – Oh yea, I remember him. He was also a Canadian. Wow, he started off from the IFL Nebraska Danger. You know I am getting bored of this when I am just looking at the wiki. Rookie of the year for Canada. Might not make the team in the NFL – CUT



Brian Cole II – I always thought it would be fun to have a family name to pass down. My name is boring enough that my son’s or son’s son’s future wife won’t say “Hell no!” I say that because my friend’s dad is a third and his name is Lancelot. His wife was not naming her son Lancelot. Developmental player – CUT



Jevon Holland – Interesting player. Very good at slot. Great range. Good safety. He is a ball hawk. Could be a huge asset to the defense if he is able to contribute right away. I am excited – KEEP



Brandon Jones – Brandon Jones is proof that studying pays off. He couldn’t work out during the combine of 2019 so he learned every team’s defense and wow’d people during the interview. Last season for Miami he played pretty good for a rookie. Hopefully he can build on that and continue to be a good contributor to the defense. – KEEP