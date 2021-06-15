Dol-Fan Dupree's Complete Waste Of Time 2021 Manifesto

Dol-Fan Dupree
It has been 14 years since I have posted it year and 12 years since I posted here period. God I am old. Where have the time gone? So sad. I used to be young. Anyway, since I have blocked too many people where I usually post this I thought it would be fun to post this here to see who I can block here. Bwa ha ha ha ha.
Last year was weird. There was no offseason. We didn't know there was going to be a season. Luckily the NFL doesn't care about their players, only about money so we were able to watch a full year. Now things are deceptively safe, so we are getting a lot of awesome offseason news. Until the Gamma variant wipes out humanity, we will have an offseason!
Now here is your least favorite waste of time, the article that Rob Konrad’s father demanded be taken off the internet Dol-Fan Dupree’s 2021 Manifesto. Take that Sporticus. He is probably dead. That is sad to think about. Toombs! Just for you, may you rest in peace. Or if you are still alive, umm, Toombs!
Tua Tagovailoa - I am excited about Tua. I was excited when the Dolphins drafted him. I was excited when he took the field. I thought his 2020 campaign was very good given the circumstances. He had a lot to go through and showed more than a lot of quarterbacks during their rookie year. Especially Rosen. His accuracy was on display, his ability to make good decisions. Then he got banged up and teams figured out the line just can’t communicate, and he struggled some. However, he still played hard. I thought they should have kept him on the bench last season, so I thought everything he did was gravy. I am looking forward to big steps by Tua – KEEP
Jacoby Brissett - I love Flores, however, there are too many ex-Patriots on this team. Still, Jacoby is a good back up to have on the team. He can be a starter in this league, he can come in and run some short yard offense, and he has some experience to help Tua. A solid signing. I hope he only plays in garbage time. – KEEP
Reid Sinnett – Did you know that Reid Sinnett got $150,000 signing bonus by the Bucs to sign as an UDFA? I didn’t until I read his wiki. Shows that big signing bonuses don’t mean to much for UDFA. He is going to feel the sting of the 17 game season as he won’t be able to play his 3 quarters in game 4. Poor guy. That was going to be his time to shine in the worst game of the year. Most likely practice squad – CUT
Myles Gaskin – Myles Gaskin reminds me of an old school runningback that starts 16 games and is middle of the road in yards. He has good enough quickness, good enough vision, good enough pass blocking, good enough, speed, good enough break tackle. He is the Mario in Super Mario Bros 2 of the Miami Dolphins. He is good at everything but a master of none. However, he fits what they are looking for on the offense and they can trust him to get positive yards if there is any positive yards, catch out of the backfield, and make the blocks. – KEEP
Salvon Ahmed – He is like Myles Gaskin but a little faster but not as good at everything else. He was his back up and then the starter for the Huskies. Pretty cool they were able to play on the team together. I don’t know if he makes the team over Jordan Scarlett. He is fine. The runningback position is not the exciting part of the Dolphins. Though if he takes the steps that Gaskin took from his rookie year to year 2 then Miami will have two very competent runningbacks – KEEP
Malcolm Brown – Malcolm Brown is a runningback that if he played during the 80s he would be talked about as one of the better runningbacks in the league. Like Barry Word or Natrone Means for the old school people out there. In today’s NFL, the bigger runningbacks are just not in style unless they are Henry. Still, Miami wants short yard backs and Malcolm Brown is a good short yard back. He is also good out of the backfield and hopefully didn’t gain a bunch of weight like Howard – KEEP
Gerrid Doaks – Looking at his college tape he looks like Myles Gaskin but bigger and less quick. A utility back who can do everything the Dolphins want him to do. He takes pride in his pass blocking. Which is good because that is what is going to make sure he makes the team. Runningbacks are a dime a dozen, however, runningbacks who can actually pass block are not. IMO, that is why Brieda didn’t see the field last season. They didn’t trust him. – KEEP
Patrick Laird – The intern might not make the team this year. He will have to beat out Doaks and Sarlett. He is very O.K. When he is on the field you know he will probably do what is asked. He will give you the yards that are available. Honestly if he makes the team or even starts would it be that surprising? All these runningbacks are very similar. They are fine at most things but not great at anything. I would like a great runningback , but it wasn’t in the cards. I wish he got the nickname Longarm, but there are just not enough One Piece fans in the U.S. – CUT
Jordan Scarlett – I like his last name. I like his first name. He seems fine. Had some injury issues, so I am surprised he wasn’t drafted by Miami. They love their injured players. Looking at his highlights he has good speed and is a hard runner. He might make the team. He might not. I don’t know. I am not God. No matter how much you worship me. Bow down to the manifesto master! – CUT
Malcolm Perry RB/WR – I guess I am going to put him at runningback. He is also a wide receiver. He has really good quickness. He showed it when he had a chance to play. If he makes the team it will probably be by being a special teams player and back up RB/WR and gadget player. A lot of it will be how much he has developed. It takes some time to learn if a QB to WR can bear fruit. We will see. – KEEP
DeVante Parker – When he is healthy, he is one of the better wide receivers in the league. The quarterbacks dream as you can just throw the ball up to him and there is a good chance that he will come down with the ball. He is good at running routes and catching with his hands. Surprisingly he isn’t that great at breaking tackles. Think a WR his size would be better at it. When he is hurt, he is not as good. Unfortunately like most bigger wide receivers he always seems to have a nagging injury. Still a fine wide receiver for his price – KEEP
Jaylen Waddle – My biggest disappointment this offseason is that someone hasn’t put a super cut of All-22 footage of Jaylen Waddle. I have seen some footage, but not enough. The plays where he doesn’t get the ball he is generally wide open. This is when running any route. His quickness is outstanding. His understanding on how to use his speed and leverage to get open is great. He doesn’t lose much speed when making his cuts. He is very quick. He can potentially be one of the best punt returners in the league as a rookie. Jaylen has the potential to be one of the best if not greatest in the league. I am excited – KEEP
Will Fuller – The sadness of Miami Dolphin’s free agency period got a whole lot better when Miami signed Will Fuller. There is a play where Bowden, Grant, and some other guy were in a bunch. Bowden ran an out route while Grant ran a go. This confused the corners for a second, both wide receivers were open. Tua threw the ball to Bowden who did end up getting the first down. I surmise that he did not throw the ball to Grant because he didn’t trust Grant to come down with the pass. Fuller can run this route and come down with the pass. He is also injury prone while being suspended for PED. However, when he is on the field he is really good. Miami Dolphin’s offense should be a lot more exciting next season – KEEP
Lynn Bowden – In any other offseason Lynn Bowden would be a player that I would be the most excited to see what he can do in the offense. He is a great athlete. The fact Miami was able to get him due to what looks like the Raiders being jerks, is great. A lot of times players that are traded before their rookie season start do not work out. With no offseason in Miami’s offense, he was able to become a contributor. Just happens to be not as athletic as Waddle or as accomplished as Fuller so I think he is being forgotten. He could surprise next season, though might also get lost in the shuffle. Should at least be a good role player – KEEP
Jakeem Grant – I like Jakeem Grant. Short and stocky, he reminds me of my dad, who is also short. Unfortunately just like my dad he has let me down too many times. Sorry, that is not true, I just thought it would be fun to go really dark right there. Well, it is true about Grant. He gets open, but he doesn’t catch the ball consistently in big situations. His drop rate isn’t the worst in the league; however, he tends to drop or bobble the ball on third downs. He is an electric punt returner. I do believe Miami could get a future draft pick for him or maybe a player some other team just has too much talent to keep. But I only gave me two options. – CUT
Mack Hollins – He once came to a game dressed as Monkey D. Luffy. One of the most popular characters in Japan. I do love One Piece. I started watching it over 20 years ago. It is still going strong. Mack Hollins is also strong. However, he is also not the greatest wide receiver. Too many drops as well. A great special teamer, however, I think Miami can find another one of those in their other positions. I think his future should have been tight end. He is good at blocking. Too much talent. – CUT
Albert Wilson – He is Omar’s darling in the OTAs this season. That doesn’t help his case. Before he got hurt he looked like he was going to be a really good wide receiver. He is great speed and quickness. I don’t know if he plays special teams. That would help his case if he did. His cap number is kind of high. This one is harder than the quadratic equation. – CUT
Preston Williams – He is a decent wide receiver who is injury prone. So of course the Dolphins love him. Getting hurt his both of his first two seasons is not good. However, he is also really cheap. Miami have Devante Parker who gets hurt a lot. I think Preston Williams will make the team and be a healthy scratch until Parker or Fuller are hurt. Playing the depth game. Since I don’t want him on special teams. – KEEP
Allen Hurns – I know I am probably one of the few people who does not want Allen Hurns on the team. It is nothing personal. I think he is a fine wide receiver, however, fine is the enemy of great. Or some BS self help quote. Plus he is 29. That is ancient in Miami – CUT
Robert Foster – This guy is interesting. He had a really good rookie season. In fact he had a 7 game stretch where he caught 25 for 511 yards and 3 touchdowns. You would think, “Skies the limit.” Turns out the limit was the sky as he did not even get over 100 yards in the next season or the season after, TOTAL! He is a very good athlete, #2 WR in his highschool class. Good size, speed. I don’t know what his deal is. Could be a surprise player – CUT
Kai Locksley – QB in college. Good athlete. Less than two years after his brother died he got into some trouble. So I am not going to joke. I hope he is able to take the next step in Miami. Most likely a practice squad player. These QBs to WRs generally take a few years. – CUT
Kirk Merritt – Last year’s hope gets another chance this year. He is another really good athlete. Not having an offseason last year probably didn’t help him. Didn’t help anyone really. Stupid Covid. Miami’s wide receivers have really good speed and quickness. He might surprise. – CUT
