Dolfan intro

GreenDolphinSt

Jan 8, 2021
4
1
55
Los Angeles
Been a maniacal Dolphin fan since I was a very young kid during the 1970 wildcard year. Phins are not just my favorite NFL team, but tops among all sports. pro and college. I'm a Dodgers, Mets, Lakers ,Boston Bruins, USC, Marquette, Big East hoops fan, but I'd doom all of them to last place finishes just to get 2 extra regular season wins for the Dolphins. Assuming I met some odd sports genie.

Random facts:

I'm a stats guy.

I've never coached, scouted, Ref'ed, or managed football, and haven't played since HS. I trust my film eye, but my stats brain more.

I'm a physician, but no longer in direct clinical care, and not an orthopedic surgeon. (So I don't know more about Tua's hip or ankles than any other fan!)

Fave all time player toss up between Marino, Csonka, and Taylor.

Don Shula is my favorite all time person in any role in any sport.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Sep 8, 2004
44,433
31,938
56
So Cal
Welcome my Cali brother! Great to have you here. :ffic:

John
 
