Dolphin Cuts to the 53 man roster.

Not shocked by the cut, but I am shocked that is was the first one. I guess coach trying to give him the best chance to catch on with another team.Mike white cut thank goodness.
Who else ?
Or sent him a sign that how he practiced and played was unacceptableNot shocked by the cut, but I am shocked that is was the first one. I guess coach trying to give him the best chance to catch on with another team.
Meh.
If anybody cut today had been put in position to play we’d have likely been hosed anyway. I’ve never gotten too excited about “today”
Anything is possible. As for Fortson, when he dropped that pass late in the game, the other night, I figured he was gone.I heard Mahomes was not happy when the Chiefs let Fortson walk, they may want him back.