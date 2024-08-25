 Dolphin Cuts to the 53 man roster. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphin Cuts to the 53 man roster.

Meh.

If anybody cut today had been put in position to play we’d have likely been hosed anyway. I’ve never gotten too excited about “today”
 
I think they may have their feelers out for another backup who could be available in the next few days. I will be extremely surprised if they go into the season with Thompson as their backup and no other QB’s at least on the PS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom