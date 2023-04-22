Just wanted to share my first Dolphin experience since I figured it is something plenty of people on this board have contemplated doing alone or with a loved one... My Birthday was Wednesday & I just recently got married.. My wife knows I have been Miami Dolphin obsessed since I was a child, so she surprised me with a trip to the Florida Keys to Hawk's Cay Resort in Duck Key & booked an afternoon for us to go swimming with Dolphins. It is overpriced, but if you are contemplating doing it and can splurge, you should definitely do it. It is so worth it. It was not as important to her as it was me, but we had so much fun doing it together. Hawk's Cay in Duck Key has a really great Dolphin experience with the whole family, kids of all ages and even the elderly can be accommodated. We all know how smart and strong porpoises are, as mammals made almost entirely of muscle, but wow. I personally had two female Dolphins hanging with me. The trainers have you ride them so you can see how fast, strong, and smart they are. The first time, they both put their noses at the base of my foot & lifted me entirely out of the water and I am about 200 lbs. The trainer told me when they were coming, counted down from 5, and I still did not know when they were coming lol. It was shocking how quiet, fast, and strong they were. The second time, I got to ride their dorsal fins back and it was almost as fast as being on a waverunner.



I know I was on the fence about doing this for a few years, just because it is expensive and i've never heard anyone explain how cool it is. But wow, it is really cool. If you have kids, it is a great experience to do with your family. On a side note, for any non-Floridians, recent transplants, or some that haven't had the chance to get down to the Keys -- Hawk's Cay Resort in Duck Key is a fantastic place to take your family (that is where I got to swim with the Dolphins) and it has a ton of different family activities. Baker's Cay in Key Largo is definitely fancier and more exclusive/romantic if you are just taking your woman, but Hawk's Cay is more for your money.



If you decide to go down, I know some really great restaurant recommendations. We had such a blast. It is not cheap, but it was so relaxing, peaceful, & romantic.. the Dolphin experience was one of many highlights. I wish I could come up with an excuse to justify doing it again lol. Here are some pictures of our trip. If you are considering taking a trip to the Keys? Definitely consider Hawks Cay in Duck Key, and if you can afford it, Baker's Cay in Key Largo. So beautiful and so peaceful. It is great for a family, but arguably better for just a romantic getaway with the wife. This was the hottest trip we've been on in a bit, even before the engagement. Baker's Cay should be booked in advance because I was having such a great vacation, I wanted to book an additional night in Baker's Cay in Key Largo but last minute it was $700 a night which is ridiculous. But with some planning, you could do much better. Hawk's Cay is far more affordable & they have so much activities to do right on the island, with an artificial beach, so you really have no need to leave. Just getting to hang out, have lunch and a ****tail, and watch the Dolphins jump is fun as hell.



I threw in a couple of pics of the Dolphin experience, Hawk's Cay, and Baker's Cay which are all totally worth traveling to. my old lady and I had so much fun.