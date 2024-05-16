Dolphin experiences/things to do/see.

YorkshirePhin
Active Roster
Guys me and the family have had a trip booked for a few months now......we are headingnover from the UK but sadly the schedule has us on a bye week and then the Colts away during our stay!
Is there anything Dolphins related you would recommend would be worth us having a visit/look at?
Just a shame we leave on the 27th which is our first home game during the trip.
Bloody typical!
