Dolphin Fans Made Me Proud!!!

For years there has been the sentiment that fans can't make a difference, and that teams have to follow their plans and not listen to fans. But the way the Phin fans embarrassed Stephen Ross on Prime Time TV was a classic. Those 4 guys sitting together with the bags over their heads was good and sad at the same time. The guy with the chicken bucket over his head had to be the final gut punch that made Stephen Ross do something. Thank you to all the fans who made their feeling known during that Baltimore game. Keep the pressure on!!