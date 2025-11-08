 Dolphin Fans Made Me Proud!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphin Fans Made Me Proud!!!

For years there has been the sentiment that fans can't make a difference, and that teams have to follow their plans and not listen to fans. But the way the Phin fans embarrassed Stephen Ross on Prime Time TV was a classic. Those 4 guys sitting together with the bags over their heads was good and sad at the same time. The guy with the chicken bucket over his head had to be the final gut punch that made Stephen Ross do something. Thank you to all the fans who made their feeling known during that Baltimore game. Keep the pressure on!!
 
There is uncertainty and rampant speculation about the future right now. Maybe we keep Champ Kelly. Maybe we keep McDaniel. If fans continue to show Ross how they feel when this franchise is a dumpster fire, he will be forced to make decisions. I want to hear boos and see fans continue to leave early.

I feel bad for all the fans who bought tickets to the game in Madrid. At least they have the option to scalp the tickets and have a vacation in a great city.
 
Yes those fans definitely showed up when we needed them to. Gotta keep it going
 
MrChadRico said:
We need fans with signs and a plane flying overhead, all with the message....

ROSS SELL THE TEAM
Planes can’t fly within 3 miles of the stadium from a hour before kickoff tell a hour after the game ends. Unless it’s law enforcement, medical flight, or military.
 
How do we orchestrate this?

Do we call some local vendors and pay for the brown bags in advance so they hand one to ever single fan as they walk in?
 
hoops said:
Might win that game in Madrid especially if we face mariota.

Nothing like a meaningless win against a teams backup qb again.
I'm not underestimating this defense's ability to make a lesser QB look stellar...he's GOT to be better than Kirk Cousins was a few weeks back.
 
