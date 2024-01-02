Dolphin film study - article

Middle of the field was not completely taken away. If you want 15 yard strikes, sure you were facing decent zone and difficult situations which led to the mistakes....essentially you were fishing for problems hoping your timing and accuracy would bail you out...sometimes it's high reward...but not worth the risk given how the defense was performing...it's best to play it safe in these circumstances.



If you are willing to settle for 5-6-7 yards, it was there. You can dink and dunk your way down in other ways that doesn't just rely on screens.



The TE was there all day, the crossing routes were there too. Your goal in this situation is to get 1st downs slowly but surely against their depleted secondary, not homeruns especially with your defense being Swiss cheese.