 Dolphin logos. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphin logos.

szes3

szes3

Fin Fan For Life
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
476
Reaction score
821
Age
54
Location
NE Tennessee
Hello my brothers and sisters. I am building a new high-end PC for gaming. It has a large front glass case. I'm going to have the Miami dolphins logo etched into it tomorrow. I was hoping to get everyone's opinion. I like the old school one but the rest of my family likes the the new logo.

I'll post pictures of the system too when I'm done. It's going to be wicked
1000000686.jpg
 
szes3 said:
Hello my brothers and sisters. I am building a new high-end PC for gaming. It has a large front glass case. I'm going to have the Miami dolphins logo etched into it tomorrow. I was hoping to get everyone's opinion. I like the old school one but the rest of my family likes the the new logo.

I'll post pictures of the system too when I'm done. It's going to be wicked
View attachment 189885
Click to expand...
89-96 is as close to perfection ever seen on the Earth.

The current logo should be on a box of tampons, not a men's sports team.
 
'97 logo, hands down (IMO). All the gear I buy off eBay is '97 logo, so naturally I'm a bit partial.

Aside from that, the previous logo to the '97 was the best of the old-school stuff, to me...ALL are better than the 2013+ abortions.
 
1974-1989 is the best in my opinion but I would take any of the logos from 1966-1996. Without a doubt 1997-2012 is the worst logo by far. It’s a logo for 10 year old boys. I fu*king hate it. A stupid menacing cartoon dolphin. You have to be kidding me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom