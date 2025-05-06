Dolphin logos.

szes3
Hello my brothers and sisters. I am building a new high-end PC for gaming. It has a large front glass case. I'm going to have the Miami dolphins logo etched into it tomorrow. I was hoping to get everyone's opinion. I like the old school one but the rest of my family likes the the new logo.
I'll post pictures of the system too when I'm done. It's going to be wicked
