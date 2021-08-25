Dolphin notes from Wednesday’s practice.

Windy day today, I would say gusts up to 40 mph..Good for us, bad for Qbs.



Looks like Holland and Wilson didn’t dress.



stretch period begins for the team, Wilkins trots off to the facility to go poopie time.



Byron Jones in his own world, by himself working on back pedal and clicking that back foot.



all unit groups split up for their drills.



11 on 11..big hole on the left side for a big gain By Gaskin



Tua quick WR screen to waddle, yards to be had.



jesse Davis starting right guard, the line stays the same personnel wise.



Malcom brown with a good hole and run with the 2nd team..nothing impressive from his POV



Brisset with a deep slant, in Traffice, 25 yards that cut thru the wind, great throw great catch by 89, nice concentration..do we have a # 89 ?



Tua in 7 on 7 doesn’t see anything downfield, checks down.



Tua to waddle, 15 yard out with good timing and catch



Brisset to Hunter deep down the sideline, good throw, Gesicki makes that catch because of radius but long can’t..



Brisset is cutting the wind and is testing deep with his throw..big arm.



Tua pump fakes, then holds ball for an extra beat, then throws down the middle, then X cuts in front and cleanly picks it off.



Tua throws deep out to Parker, drop.



Tua comes back, Waddle crosses the blood zone, hits him in stride, waddle turns on the juice and he gone.



Brisset, looks downfield, nothing there, checks to Doaks, drop.



Brisset try’s a deep out, Noah in coverage makes the play with a deflection, nice play, confident rep.



Tua with a great pass 25 yards downfield..catch, didn’t see the receivers number.



Tua with a good throw away on a jail break screen that was covered.I love this play by the Qb, hate when Qbs throw that pass even though coverage is there, shows me there are just following the scrip and not seeing the big pic, that’s big for me.



Jaelyn getting first team reps.Him and Ginkel on the outside.



next play, Jaelyn reads the bootleg, doesn’t fall for the Banana in the tailpipe, covers his read, Tua adjust and finds his 2nd read For a small gain.



Great throw by Tua on a deep out, but X is better, makes the deflection.



Big run by Laird with the 2nd team, good blocking.



Jaelyn getting reps on both 1st and 2nd team.



Brisset to Scarlett on a simple flat route check down, drop.



Brissett inaccurate on next throw to Perry.



Perry cramps, walks it off, comes back.



Noah returning some kicks in real time..I don’t see the vision for the job.



Tua hands to gaskin, blown up by Elandon tfl.



Tua drops, Wilkins comes free and rushes strait up, Tua sidesteps and throws to grant, Wilkins celebrates like he had the sack.



Nick Needham is real good, he’s your starting nickel, we have three Hi level, legit corners.



FYI, offense is working random down and distance situations against defense During these scrimmages..



11 on 11 currently, Tua on the boot, Shabeen sits, Tuas fires for the completion.



Tua shotgun, 6 yard quick out in the flat, complete.



Hunter long hurt himself but would return later.



Tua shotgun, holds ball too long, throws to Doaks, low throw, drop by Scarlett, catchable And two drops for Scarlett..



Eichenburg show good technique in a rep on an island pass rush..



Brisset checks out of play, defense faKea blitz, Brisset goes to Perry deep on the sideline about 40, Perry with the overthe shoulder toe tap, I thought he was in bounds but there are no refs or replay..great play.



Jaelyn takes inside leverage on a boot, Loses the contain.



Brown with a decent run, plodder.



Tua goes deep to Gesicki down the sideline, coverage too good.incomplete.



Brisset to Perry after the jet sweep, dropped by Perry.



Elandon Roberts explodes thru the line on full speed 11 on 11, tfl, and then unleashes some **** talking to the offense..Teammates swarm.



Tua steps up, throw a crossing route, waddle with the one hander and turns upfield.



Tua to waddle again, bobbles the ball, Needham right there to break up the play.



Brisset takes a shot deep down the sideline about 50 yards, Trill Williams with sticky coverage, turns his head and makes the pick, toe tap finish to complete the play.Great play.



Brisset back again down the seam, he‘s going against the wind, over throws.



Brisset back to Perry with a good leaping catch On a crosser.



Tua in shotgun, Can’t escape the chaos in the pocket, throws it up to his receiver, balls tipped, and X catches and goes to the house, with the finger roll over the posts.



Brisset come back with a 15 yard come back route, complete, then comes right back down the seam with a laser to Hunter.similar to the Tua to Gesicki completion to Gesicki.



Brisset tries to go deep again, miss communication with receiver, I think the receiver ran the wrong route.



Brissett inaccurate on a dig route, incomplete.



full speed over



Observation..Benito Jones, real sloppy body, cut me mick.



with Scarlett and Doaks not showing well in practice dropping balls, watch out for Patrick laird to make it as the 4th..He is smooth, has good hands, and plays good in big moments.



Tua didn’t have his best practice I would think..didn’t test deep like Brisset, but with random playcalling and no context it’s hard to judge.



Defense got the better if the day, and X was the star of the show.



Best plays were by Trill Williams, X of course, Perry and Elandon Roberts



Jmo here, i‘m not sure Sieler and Raeqwon isn’t the better option over Davis and Wilkins..Maybe that’s why they are playing him outside in the 34..



I’ll keep looking at it tommorrow,..Peace guys.:)