Dolphin Player Off Season Nuggets

Gaskin and Ahmed getting bigger stronger faster will help our team, nice to know they’re both committed to the craft.



Haven’t heard what Brandon Jones has been doing all off-season.



Will be interesting to see and hear about Kindleys condition



We’re all waiting to see Tua and his new body take the field, he absolutely needed to commit to the training..not something he was able to do last year and not something he focused on in high school imo.



Like to see if Dieter has improved on his body, I believe he is more talented than Skura..So win the freakin job man, you were a third round pick with easy comp, make it happen now.



Good to hear about Wilkins, this was a must, I get being a good teammate and leader but you gotta get stronger and quicker man..