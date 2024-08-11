DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,373
- Reaction score
- 3,165
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins 20 Falcons 13: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly - Miami Dolphins
It’s nice to be back for another season. Shall we begin with last night’s Fins 20-13 over the Atlanta Falcons? What did we learn from last night’s game? Well, for one thing, it was certainly an improvement over last year’s first preseason game when Miami lost 19-3. We saw nice contributions...
dolphinstalk.com