Dolphins 20 Raiders 13: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly - Miami Dolphins
Earlier this week, I had forecasted the Fins/Raiders game to be an early-round knockout. Alas, it ended up being a 12-round decision as Miami held on to beat the visiting Raiders 27-20. Either Raider Nation travels well, or there are many Raiders fans in South Florida, as almost the entire...
