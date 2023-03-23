 Dolphins 2010 - 2021 Eighth LEAST Injured Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins 2010 - 2021 Eighth LEAST Injured Team

I know we were a MASH unit last year but since '10 through '21 only 7 teams had fewer injuries than us.

I've seen this going around Twitter but I haven't been able to determine the source.

Fr7LqotWcAM5tVv
 
This doesn't surprise me.

Though, I'm shocked its not Team Elway the way the media blathered on about it.
 
The 2022 season finally caught up with them. Because they certainly had injuries to several key players that caused those players to miss games throughout the season.
 
1972forever said:
The 2022 season finally caught up with them. Because they certainly had injuries to several key players that caused those players to miss games throughout the season.
Click to expand...
Oh, it isn't citing the importance level of the injured. Just the #'s. You could only have one injury in a season but if your starting QB is that important, it could take you down. I just want the unimportant players to get the injuries.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I've seen this going around Twitter but I haven't been able to determine the source.

Fr7LqotWcAM5tVv
Click to expand...
This is not surprising at all. I don't know if this was psychological warfare on part of McDaniel but there were people on that injury report all year who were definitely playing but labeled "questionable"
 
