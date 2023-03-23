Dolphins 2010 - 2021 Eighth LEAST Injured Team

Fin-Loco
I know we were a MASH unit last year but since '10 through '21 only 7 teams had fewer injuries than us.
Which NFL Teams Are The Most Injury-Prone? - Wegryn Enterprises
Football is an exhilarating sport. There’s nothing like a touchdown against a rival or a tackle that stops a game-winning throw. However, it’s also a very physical sport, leading to a higher risk of injury. We’ve already seen it in the 2022 season; remember the Tua Tagovailoa hit? So, we decided...
wegrynenterprises.com