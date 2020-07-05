Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Eric Rowe - 305Sports Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft but was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2018 fourth-round pick just a year later. Rowe spent three seasons with the Patriots, which included a start in Super Bowl LII...

I wonder if Rowe continues to man the SS position, while we see Brandon Jones covering the slot, or if he’s going to rotate with Rowe at SS. Versatility is key, I’m sure they will be working together with Flores/Boyer on different packages.