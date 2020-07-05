Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Eric Rowe

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

www.305sports.net

Miami Dolphins 2020 Player Profile: S Eric Rowe - 305Sports

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft but was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2018 fourth-round pick just a year later. Rowe spent three seasons with the Patriots, which included a start in Super Bowl LII...
www.305sports.net www.305sports.net


I wonder if Rowe continues to man the SS position, while we see Brandon Jones covering the slot, or if he’s going to rotate with Rowe at SS. Versatility is key, I’m sure they will be working together with Flores/Boyer on different packages.
 
Rowe transitioned to Safety seamlessly. He gave Miami a legitimate cover safety. Rowe took advantage of his chance and parlayed that into an extension. His work against Opposing TE's was pretty impressive. It helped improve the overall performance of the younger players and the secondary as a whole. Great insite and development by coach Flores.
 
