Dolphins 2020 post-draft hype thread

Just wanted to do a thread collecting some good stuff from around the web to get you excited about the future of the Miami Dolphins :up:

Let's start it off with some Tua love!







Are you in this video? Even if you aren't, I'm sure a lot of us can identify with this (I was fist-pumping myself when the pick was announced):



Worth watching just for the Lou Holtz impression:

 
Peter Schrager with some love for the guys we picked in the first round:



Sportscenter piece on Austin Jackson:

 
