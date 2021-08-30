Dolphins 2021 Roster Cuts

dolfan91 said: Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind. Click to expand...

This is true, but also remember that 25 or 30 rookie wrs make rosters than there will be at 25 or 30 wrs that were on rosters last year that are looking for jobs this week. For example Breshad Perriman was released today. A team like the Giants or Colts might have more intrest in him than Grant, Hollins, Merritt or whom ever Miami cuts or looks to trade.