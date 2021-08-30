 Dolphins 2021 Roster Cuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins 2021 Roster Cuts

Eesti

Eesti

Not a fan of the extra week before the season starts but it will give teams a chance to churn the bottom of the roster and make trades so they hit the ground running in week 1. Give new players a week to learn some plays.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Wondering if they'll be a trade or two, up Miami's sleeve? I think they'll try to claim LB's and OLinemen to bolster the depth.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

mrhankey81701 said:
Remember everyone. How the roster looks after the final cuts isn't necessarily how the roster will look on week 1.
I don't think we grab anyone off waivers. But possibly one or two that clear. Nothing really more than that in my opinion. PS is a different story
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

dolfan91 said:
Wondering if they'll be a trade or two Miami's sleeve? I think they'll try to claim LB's and OLinemen to bolster the depth.
I can definitely see a trade. That's Griers wheelhouse. It's been relatively quite on his front...
 
A

Austin Tatious

Wish all these guys the best in pursuing their dreams. That said, I expect McCain and Locksley cut at receiver. Render. The linebacker with the hyphenated name.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind.
 
G

gregorygrant83

dolfan91 said:
Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind.
This is true, but also remember that 25 or 30 rookie wrs make rosters than there will be at 25 or 30 wrs that were on rosters last year that are looking for jobs this week. For example Breshad Perriman was released today. A team like the Giants or Colts might have more intrest in him than Grant, Hollins, Merritt or whom ever Miami cuts or looks to trade.
 
P

phinfan40353

I would think a team like the Jags would be looking to add some bottom end weapons for Sunshine.

Hollins is a lock for us. But I get this feeling Merritt and JG are trade bait.
 
