Dolphins 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 Projections are all over the place when it comes to the Miami Dolphins first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft

At 6-foot-5, 278 pounds, Hall quickly stuck out as one of the most physically imposing prospects at Senior Bowl practices. He created easy wins at the line of scrimmage with his hands, length and wide array of moves. He also has the versatility to fit multiple schemes and spots up front. Hall is still scratching the surface of what he can become, and his foundation of natural traits could make him an early contributor in a defensive line rotation.Addressing one of Miami’s biggest needs heading into the offseason would help to support Tua Tagovailoa’s development. Olave is a polished route-runner with the ability to be a weapon in the vertical passing game. The former Buckeye holds the school record with 35 receiving touchdowns and has averaged 15.4 yards per catch over his career.Click on the link for the rest of the proposed picks.