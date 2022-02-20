 Dolphins 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
www.si.com

Dolphins 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Projections are all over the place when it comes to the Miami Dolphins first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft
Jordan Reid, ESPN.comEdge Logan Hall, Houston

At 6-foot-5, 278 pounds, Hall quickly stuck out as one of the most physically imposing prospects at Senior Bowl practices. He created easy wins at the line of scrimmage with his hands, length and wide array of moves. He also has the versatility to fit multiple schemes and spots up front. Hall is still scratching the surface of what he can become, and his foundation of natural traits could make him an early contributor in a defensive line rotation.

Kevin Hanson, Sports IllustratedWR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Addressing one of Miami’s biggest needs heading into the offseason would help to support Tua Tagovailoa’s development. Olave is a polished route-runner with the ability to be a weapon in the vertical passing game. The former Buckeye holds the school record with 35 receiving touchdowns and has averaged 15.4 yards per catch over his career.

Click on the link for the rest of the proposed picks. :ffic:
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Just have a hard time seeing us taking another late 1st round OL prospect, when we have a bunch of them on the roster already and we are 1000% going to spend money on veterans in the room.

I see the most realistic pick being one of the LB's (Lloyd, Dean, Clark, Harris)
 
