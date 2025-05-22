Dolphins 2025-26 Win Projections...

Charlie Rivers
Miami Dolphins 2025-26 Win Projection
Most major sportsbooks and expert predictions project the Miami Dolphins to finish the 2025 NFL regular season with 8 to 10 wins.
Sportsbook Consensus: The over/under win total for Miami is set at 8.5 wins.
AI & Analyst Picks: Some AI models and analysts predict a 10-7 record, while others forecast an 8-9 finish.
Media Average: Media predictions generally range from 7 to 9 wins, reflecting both optimism about the offense and concerns about defensive depth and injuries.
The Dolphins are expected to be in the playoff hunt, but projections reflect uncertainty around key player health and defensive changes.
GO FINS!!!
