Dolphins 22 potential starters in week 1

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 316
- Reaction score
- 728
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
Offense
QB - Tua
WR - Tyreek Hill
WR - Jaylen Waddle
WR - KJ Osborn - Free Agent Vikings 27 - 48 receptions 3 TD's in 2023
RB - Raheem Mostert
TE - Jonnu Smith - Free Agent Falcons 28 - 50 receptions 3 TD's in 2023
LT - Terron Armstead
LG - Liam Eichenberg
C - Lloyd Cushenberry - Free Agent Broncos 26
RG - Jordan Morgan - Arizona - First round pick trade down pick up a 3rd round pick
RT - Austin Jackson
Defense
DE/OLB - Adisa Isaac PSU - 2nd round draft pick
DE/OLB - Dorance Armstrong - Free Agent Cowboys 27 - 7.5 sacks in 2023 2 years younger than AVG
DT- Javon Kinlaw - Free Agent 49ers 26 - 3.5 sacks in 2023
DT - Zack Sieler
NT - Jordan Jefferson LSU - 5th round draft pick
LB - David Long
LB - Cedric Gray UNC - 3rd round draft pick
DB - Jalen Ramsey
DB - Jeff Okudah - Free Agent Falcons 25 or Cam Smith
S - Jevon Holland
S - DeShon Elliott
