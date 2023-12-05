 Dolphins #3 Power Rankings & Austin Jackson Gets Some Love. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins #3 Power Rankings & Austin Jackson Gets Some Love.

ANUFan said:
He’s young, starting RT with LT flexibility, and clearly ascending.

He’s going to get PAID incredibly nicely.

Hell if I was the OL coach I’d ask for a pay rise or I walk in the offseason.
funny thing is that Butch Barry was driven out of Denver and the hire was mocked when we hired him. The work he has done with AJ and Liam is incredible.
 
We’re on a collision course with the Niners or the Eagles in Super Bowl. It will be nice to have Hard Knocks there to capture us raising the trophy.
 
