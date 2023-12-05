Dolphins #3 Power Rankings & Austin Jackson Gets Some Love.

CA Dolfan
Yep hurry up and resign this bloke.
funny thing is that Butch Barry was driven out of Denver and the hire was mocked when we hired him. The work he has done with AJ and Liam is incredible.He’s young, starting RT with LT flexibility, and clearly ascending.
He’s going to get PAID incredibly nicely.
Hell if I was the OL coach I’d ask for a pay rise or I walk in the offseason.