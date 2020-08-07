Dolphins activate three players from Covid-19 list

apple.news

Dolphins Activate Three From COVID-19 List Including DE Shaq Lawson | NFLTradeRumors.co — NFL Trade Rumors

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. This leaves five players on the Dolphins’ COVID-19 list: G Ereck Flowers DT Raekwon Davis DT Benito Jones G Solomon Kindley WR Kirk Merritt Lawson, 25...
The team announced that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones, and defensive end Shaq Lawson were activated from the list.
 
