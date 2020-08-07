Dolphins activate three players from Covid-19 list

Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 41,384
- Reaction score
- 22,711
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Dolphins Activate Three From COVID-19 List Including DE Shaq Lawson | NFLTradeRumors.co — NFL Trade Rumors
The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list. This leaves five players on the Dolphins’ COVID-19 list: G Ereck Flowers DT Raekwon Davis DT Benito Jones G Solomon Kindley WR Kirk Merritt Lawson, 25...
apple.news
The team announced that defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones, and defensive end Shaq Lawson were activated from the list.
Last edited: