Dolphins adding DT Hand

Danny said:
I think our draft is/should be set up to go OL/DT
Our WRs after Hill/Waddle are currently Erik Ezukanma, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, and Matthew Sexton. Only name we’ve heard of interest in FA is our own Braxton Berrios.

Think that’s as big a need as any right now outside of guard.
 
Michael Scott said:
I'd not be shocked if we go WR with our top pick depending on who's on the board but it's hard to use our top pick on a guy to be our 3rd option at WR......this OL is so strong.....I'd like to get one
 
Danny said:
3rd option for a couple and then could allow you to move on from Hill...
 
I'm a sucker for guys like this because I always remember the recruiting rankings. This guy was considered the best defensive lineman and one of the best players regardless of position.

Considerably more raw athletic ability than Raekwon Davis.

It makes sense what we are doing, via Gallimore and Benito Jones and DeShawn Hand. It will be a rotation of more barrel chested active guys instead of a 6-7 guy who mostly stands there guarding a limited space.

We'll make more splash plays but also give up more gash runs.

The unpredictability will be interesting. There was never much variance week to week with Sieler, Wilkins and Raekwon out there.
 
