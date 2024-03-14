Dolphins adding DT Hand

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 67,068
- Reaction score
- 164,352
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
It should be, which means Grier takes a WR, lolI think our draft is/should be set up to go OL/DT
Full maniac, trades Tua, 1st round pick, 2025 1st round pick, for the #1 spot.It should be, which means Grier takes a WR, lol
I think our draft is/should be set up to go OL/DT
I'd not be shocked if we go WR with our top pick depending on who's on the board but it's hard to use our top pick on a guy to be our 3rd option at WR......this OL is so strong.....I'd like to get oneOur WRs after Hill/Waddle are currently Erik Ezukanma, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, and Matthew Sexton. Only name we’ve heard of interest in FA is our own Braxton Berrios.
Think that’s as big a need as any right now outside of guard.
3rd option for a couple and then could allow you to move on from Hill...I'd not be shocked if we go WR with our top pick depending on who's on the board but it's hard to use our top pick on a guy to be our 3rd option at WR......this OL is so strong.....I'd like to get one