Dolphins AI Art

I typically would never put this into the main forum, but since it is the slowest time of the year, I thought it could be a fun thread! especially for those who haven't been messing with MidJourney/DALL-E/GPI Artificial Intelligence or haven't exactly wrapped their head around Large Language Models. There are billions of parameters (with GPT X MidJourney) so the results are endless and I have become borderline obsessed. I thought it would be cool to share some Dolphin AI art, anyone can feel free to use in any way they want. Not that they are that good, I am just learning. If anyone has an idea, I have a Midjourney account and if you tag me in this, I will use your prompt to generate the images. Here are the first few I did

jules_A_Miami_Dolphins_football_player_with_laser_eyes_tan_skin_f8850508-3339-46a9-acb6-23b625...png
 
Obviously cartoon art, but I am going to work on some hyper realistic stuff too.

2023 NEW JACKED TUA! DO YOU EVEN LIFT?

jules_tua_tagovailoa_wearing_fancy_sunglasses_tan_skin_extremel_113d1d66-d8a5-4c94-a0d4-8599c5b3181c.png
 
