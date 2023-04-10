Dolphins AI Art

I typically would never put this into the main forum, but since it is the slowest time of the year, I thought it could be a fun thread! especially for those who haven't been messing with MidJourney/DALL-E/GPI Artificial Intelligence or haven't exactly wrapped their head around Large Language Models. There are billions of parameters (with GPT X MidJourney) so the results are endless and I have become borderline obsessed. I thought it would be cool to share some Dolphin AI art, anyone can feel free to use in any way they want. Not that they are that good, I am just learning. If anyone has an idea, I have a Midjourney account and if you tag me in this, I will use your prompt to generate the images. Here are the first few I did