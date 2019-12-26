WCUPUNK
WARNING OMAR KELLY ARTICLE! CLICK AT OWN RISK...
QB - Ryan Tannehill
HB - Reggie Bush
TE - Anthony Fasano
LT - Laremy Tunsil
LG - Richie Incognito
C - Mike Pouncey
RG - John Jerry
RT - Ju'wuan James
WR - Brandon Marshall
WR - Jarvis Landry
WR - Brian Hartline
DE - Cameron Wake
DT - Randy Starks
DT - Ndamukong Suh
DE - Olivier Vernon
LB - Karlos Dansby
LB - Kiko Alonso
LB - Kevin Burnett
CB - Brent Grimes
CB - Xavien Howard
S - Reshad Jones
S - Yeremiah Bell
K - Dan Carpenter
P - Brandon Fields
Thoughts? Didn't see anyone that was big snub personally.
Miami Dolphins All-Decade Team
The Miami Dolphins have been mediocre most of this decade so nobody should be surprised that the talent on their all-decade team reflects the franchise’s 69-90 regular-season win-loss record these past 10 years heading into its 2019 season finale. Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s look at...
www.sun-sentinel.com
