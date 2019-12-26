Dolphins All-Decade Team

WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Active Roster
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
543
Reaction score
1,157
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
WARNING OMAR KELLY ARTICLE! CLICK AT OWN RISK...
www.sun-sentinel.com

Miami Dolphins All-Decade Team

The Miami Dolphins have been mediocre most of this decade so nobody should be surprised that the talent on their all-decade team reflects the franchise’s 69-90 regular-season win-loss record these past 10 years heading into its 2019 season finale. Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s look at...
www.sun-sentinel.com www.sun-sentinel.com

QB - Ryan Tannehill
HB - Reggie Bush
TE - Anthony Fasano
LT - Laremy Tunsil
LG - Richie Incognito
C - Mike Pouncey
RG - John Jerry
RT - Ju'wuan James
WR - Brandon Marshall
WR - Jarvis Landry
WR - Brian Hartline

DE - Cameron Wake
DT - Randy Starks
DT - Ndamukong Suh
DE - Olivier Vernon
LB - Karlos Dansby
LB - Kiko Alonso
LB - Kevin Burnett
CB - Brent Grimes
CB - Xavien Howard
S - Reshad Jones
S - Yeremiah Bell

K - Dan Carpenter
P - Brandon Fields

Thoughts? Didn't see anyone that was big snub personally.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,203
Reaction score
574
Age
29
Location
CT
Seeing Anthony Fasano as our best tight end of the decade is just depressing. Granted he was alright but praying Gesicki continues to grow, can’t handle another decade of Fasano like tight end as the best
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
655
Location
Washington DC
ya, id probably agree with you on most of all that.

Maybe Zach Thomas, Mike Wallace, Brock Marion and Joey Porter. When did Zach and Brock retire?

For RB, I might put Frank Gore. Old ya, but man he ran like a bull.

for RG, I didnt pay much attention to John Jerry. I think Vernon Casey played some OG, and Evan Boehm looked good at RG.

I will say Rob Konrad was one of my favorite Dolphins. Especially when all our RBs got injured ages ago, and Rob had to start at runningback.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,203
Reaction score
574
Age
29
Location
CT
Looking back seeing John Jerry as the best rg makes me vomit. He was awful, 10 years and that’s the best rg we can do?
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Active Roster
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
543
Reaction score
1,157
Age
35
Location
Charlotte, NC
ChrisEAS said:
ya, id probably agree with you on most of all that.

Maybe Zach Thomas, Mike Wallace, Brock Marion and Joey Porter. When did Zach and Brock retire?

For RB, I might put Frank Gore. Old ya, but man he ran like a bull.

for RG, I didnt pay much attention to John Jerry. I think Vernon Casey played some OG, and Evan Boehm looked good at RG.

I will say Rob Konrad was one of my favorite Dolphins. Especially when all our RBs got injured ages ago, and Rob had to start at runningback.
Click to expand...
Zach went to Dallas in '07, Brock Marion left in '04, Joey Porter in '10 and Vernon Carey in '11. more to last decade than this one.
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,071
Reaction score
1,192
that goes a long way in explaining the 1 winning season we had.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom