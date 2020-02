I think that was obvious by the fact they traded their best offensive lineman and their best defensive player so they would have 3 picks in the first round.

They have more draft picks than any other team in the NFL so I would expect them to be a big factor in the draft.



I just hope Grier does a much better job in selecting talent in this draft than he has done in the drafts he has conducted since he became the GM in 2016. The Dolphins have the least talented roster in the league and that is because of what a lousy job the personnel department and the head coaches have done in evaluating talent in the draft over the last several years.