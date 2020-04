uk_dolfan said:





Only kidding, thanks for sharing. I genuinely feel bad for the UFDA guys, without mini camps etc they have so little shot at making the roster

It is concerning that we likely wont have the traditional offseason program. Not only for th UDFAs, but for the drafted guys and FA vets as well. With so many new faces, we are at a distinct disadvantage.I'm wondering if, with all the virus and antibody testing, the NFL might come up with a way to work it out.I mean really all you have to do is quarantine for a couple weeks before hand in a hotel, and the risks would, I think be negligible.Hell, rumor is MLB and NBA are talking about starting up, possibly in June. If that's happens, I don't see the NFL sitting on their hands.