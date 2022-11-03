Dolphins and Chubb Agree On Deal

Close to this as Chubb is also an elite edge rusher, is this some passive aggressive way of saying you think Chubb isn't elite?Damn 23 million a year? What a time to be a football player! What would an elite Edge rusher like Jason Taylor be worth in todays game game?
Edge rushers are a premium position even just ok/good ones get paid. Like when Olivier Vernon got paid huge money by the Giants despite never mean anywhere close to elite just a good player.That's a bit steep for a guy who only had double digit sacks once in 5 years, and that being in his rookie year, and has missed a ton of games due to injury.
You want him to walk next year?That's a bit steep for a guy who only had double digit sacks once in 5 years, and that being in his rookie year, and has missed a ton of games due to injury.
Oh no, love Wilkins, he’s healthyI do wonder if this deal means Wilkins isn't getting an extension, he was the next man up on the Dline for an extension.
Either way this was a great move, Chubb is a monster.
No I don’t think Chubb is elite. I think he’s a good player and better than what we could get with a pick in the 20s but the dude has never had an elite season in terms of sacks. Could he be elite? Yes but is he viewed as one of the 3-5 best edge rushers in the NFL? No.Close to this as Chubb is also an elite edge rusher, is this some passive aggressive way of saying you thunk Chubb isn't elite?