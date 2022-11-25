 Dolphins and remaining SOS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins and remaining SOS

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,424
Reaction score
9,180
Remaining AFC contenders SOS through the second Thanksgiving day game:

Bengals (2nd toughest overall, toughest in AFC): .620
New England (4th toughest, 2nd toughest in AFC): .603 (even AFTER the Vikings game, their SOS would be .571, which would still be 4th toughest overall and 2nd in AFC)
Buffalo: (8th overall, 5th in AFC): .557
Jets: (10th overall, 6th in AFC): .534
Miami: (15th overall, 10th in AFC): .507
Tennessee (16th tie overall, tied for 11th in AFC): .500
Chargers (27th overall, 14th in AFC): .438
Baltimore (31st overall, 15th in AFC): .366
Kansas City (32nd overall, 16th in AFC): .364
 
