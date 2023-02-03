 Dolphins and Social Media/Media | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins and Social Media/Media

Serious question, I’m here to learn.
How do you guys chose which social media accounts and traditional media to believe/disbelieve?
In the will he won’t he Fangio is and isn’t signing thread alone I have seen social media quoted as stating Fange has and hasn’t signed, going elsewhere coming to Miami, getting paid 10c and a squillion $
I’ve seen “authorities” contradict each other and absolute know nothing nobodies treated as Dolphin insiders supplying gospel truth.
So back to the question who do you believe and why do they get your trust, and who deserves to treated as a turd on the sole of your boots?
 
Goes without saying Omar fits the turd category but even he was right occasionally. The law of averages says he had to be at least 1% of the time
 
Track record and more established guys for me, not ones looking to make a name by breaking any news they can whether it's accurate or not.
 
