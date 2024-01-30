Dolphins And The ESPN Top FA Rankings

Ranking the top 50 NFL free agents: Who are the best players available this March? Has Baker Mayfield earned a big deal? Could Tee Higgins and Chase Young find new homes? Here's our top-50 free agent ranking.

Can they keep them all? All of these guys are important. Cannot let the offensive line fall apart either, for obvious reasons. Who do you prioritize? I wonder if to finesse it they franchise Wilkins, and sign Hunt and Williams and AVG? Given the current cap situation, the front office is going to have to let some guys go, and restructure some others. Ogbah seems like an easy one, then it starts to get a bit more complicated with guys like Armstead and Howard. They are both paid way too much for what they bring to the table, but Miami seemingly has nobody proven to replace them.Wilkins #5 (after Madabuike, before Brian Burns)Robert Hunt #14 (after Baker Mayfield, before Chase Young)Connor Williams #43 (am shocked he is so low, must be the injury and I am not sure what timing on recovery is)Note - Van Ginkel not in the top 50. I would make every effort to keep him. That guy is way under-rated. And we have the injuries on the edge. A lot of time someone's name is valued more than their actual production. You look at the full ESPN list there are a lot of players on it that are not as good as AVG.Note - Chris Jones is #1 on the list (Jones, Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, Madabuike and then Wilkins). Will be interesting if KC can keep Jones. Next year is the year, as currently structured, Mahomes cap hit goes from $37mm to $57mm. Will be interesting how KC finesses this issue. Seems like one more reason they better win the SB this year!