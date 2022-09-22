Dolphins and the most bizarre streak

(Sorry if this has been already posted)
Source: Reddit
The Dolphins’ 21-point comeback on Sunday kept this bizarre streak alive: since the beginning of 2021, they have won every game against quarterbacks whose last names contain the letter “o” (11 wins) and have lost every game otherwise (9 losses).
