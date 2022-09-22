 Dolphins and the most bizarre streak | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins and the most bizarre streak

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,570
Reaction score
2,059
(Sorry if this has been already posted)
Source: Reddit

The Dolphins’ 21-point comeback on Sunday kept this bizarre streak alive: since the beginning of 2021, they have won every game against quarterbacks whose last names contain the letter “o” (11 wins) and have lost every game otherwise (9 losses).


ezgif-1-72ae504836.jpeg
 
O

oasis

Lost in the fog
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
7,976
Reaction score
963
Since this is too bizarre to be a coincidence, I guess we’re looking at 3-1 after the first 4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom