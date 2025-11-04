 Dolphins Angling To Cement Their Role In The Division Basement - A New Low Badly Out Executed By the Jets! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Angling To Cement Their Role In The Division Basement - A New Low Badly Out Executed By the Jets!

Well at least the Jets picked a path, and executed well. On top of all the draft capital they acquired, these deals also give them a pretty good shot at finishing in the NFL basement and securing the #1 overall spot in the NFL draft with their own pick. On top of all the draft capital, god forbid they take a QB and hit on the kid. We will have Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and theoretical legit QB #3 in the division, while we will still be playing yanky wanky with no real vision, strategy, or structure.

What did we do at the deadline? Almost nothing. We traded a young theoretically talented player, will pay the rest of his salary for the year, and only got what might be close to the last pick in the 3rd round, ergo closer to a 4th than a third. Then we held on to all of our older players, including the ones that won’t even be around next year.

The Jets bagged 2 first rounders for Sauce Gardner, and a 1st and a second for Quinnen Williams, who is a defensive tackle! Both players are already getting paid. Williams is due to make $21mm next year and $25mm the following year.

Heck, the Saints got almost the same return for that JAG Rashid Shaheed (4th and a 6th) that we got for Jaelen Phillips.

Our execution at the deadline sucked on every dimension possible. Relative to what other players went for, we did not get nearly enough for Jaelen Phillips. Why did we even need to trade him yesterday? Just hold out to the last second, it would have helped too because we would have seen what other players moved for.

Then the mosaic of what we did is also awful. Moved the young guy with a future, kept the old guys that won't be around next year. Did not choose a clear path. Left ourselves stuck in nowhere land once again. Just a go nowhere muddled mess of crappy execution with no vision.

Maybe our plan is to stare at the rear ends of everyone in the division for the next 10 years? It is outright embarrassing when you get out-executed on every single dimension by a joke of a franchise like the Jets. They chose a path, we didn’t. They executed their trades well and extracted enormous value (overpayments), we did the opposite.

Just wait until the GM, HC and other roster decisions this off-season. Why would anyone have any faith in what they do at this point?
 
Gonna be real honest here, and I don’t want to hear whatever horsesh!t excuse there was at sitting on our thumbs at the trade deadline: I haven’t the foggiest notion of what the Dolphins are doing here.

Like, none whatsoever.
 
it is a muddled mess of ****. they are clueless. idiots. sucked on every dimension possible. **** **** ****
 
we are the old wooden ship, that is full of holes, and nothing is being done to fix it. effing hopeless
 
Well, their track record for drafting QB's is almost worse than ours, plus they have now created gaping holes at DT and CB. They have a lot of draft capital though, so we'll see what they parlay that into.

BTW, we unfortunately have nobody on our team that would garner anywhere near the return the Jets got for those two guys. To think they had two guys on their roster that good and were still worse than us.
 
Cool, maybe it will be slow week and you’ll only do 8 threads
a s
 
This has been Ross’s problem, he does partial solutions instead of cleaning house. Gets rid of Flores and keeps Grier. Ties the next HC to Tua. Removes Grier and ties the next GM to McD and Tua. We need a clean sweep.
 
