Dolphins are being overlooked according to PFF

PFF says Dolphins are being overlooked for 2022 On paper, Miami seems to have built a postseason team.

“Miami’s pre-draft trade for Tyreek Hill will do wonders for the team’s passing game,” Bomani said. “The league leader in deep receiving receptions (65), yards (2,574) and touchdowns (27) since 2017 is an asset for not just his quarterback but also second-year sensation Jaylen Waddle. Both speedsters will provide clearer pass-catching opportunities for Mike Gesicki, who in 2021 led all tight ends in contested catch targets versus man coverage (21).“Defensively, Jevon Holland‘s emergence as a rookie lifted Miami’s already talented secondary to new heights. Holland finished with the second-best defensive grade on the roster (84.7) and also earned the best overall coverage grade of the entire Dolphins’ defense (87.7). His development coinciding with an inevitable bounce-back campaign from recently paid CB1 Xavien Howard will help lay the foundation for a Miami pass defense that has top-10 potential.“In the trenches, interior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins continues to develop. Yearly improvements in defensive grade, run-defense grade and pass-rushing grade are slowly morphing him into one of the NFL’s more underrated interior defensive linemen.”