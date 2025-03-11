 Dolphins are finalizing a deal with former Jets S Ashtyn Davis. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins are finalizing a deal with former Jets S Ashtyn Davis.

dan the fin said:
Probably a cheap guy for depth. Makes some plays but a bit of a gambler. Has those 8 picks but also gives up a 70% completion rate along with 8 TDs. But hasn't played a ton the last couple years.
Depth. Jets fans hate their safeties more than we do.
 
