Dolphins are finalizing a deal with former Jets S Ashtyn Davis.

Finfan83nj
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 28,847
- Reaction score
- 124,916
- Location
- Duval
I was one of them, I was upset the Jets grabbed him of all teams.he's only 28 and many people liked him coming out of college
He’s not a big fat guy for either line so no thanks.Just draft Nick Emmanwori…
Depth. Jets fans hate their safeties more than we do.Probably a cheap guy for depth. Makes some plays but a bit of a gambler. Has those 8 picks but also gives up a 70% completion rate along with 8 TDs. But hasn't played a ton the last couple years.
We don’t have any to hate though.Depth. Jets fans hate their safeties more than we do.
What? I heard great things about Mr. Air. Now Mr Invisible gets lost in coverage a lot.We don’t have any to hate though.
This is true. No more Poyer and Holland to kick around anymore.We don’t have any to hate though.
We really didMeh. Playmaker but also gives up a lot of big plays. Depth guy.
We did really poor in the safety market vs. what all was available, tbh.